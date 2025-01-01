$CALL+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2024 Toyota Sienna
XLE
2024 Toyota Sienna
XLE
Location
Empire Auto Group
282 Springbank Dr, London, ON N6J 1E9
519-473-7888
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
27,406KM
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # S5926
- Mileage 27,406 KM
Vehicle Description
Apply for financing
Looking to Purchase or Finance a Toyota Sienna or just a Toyota Van? We carry 100s of handpicked vehicles, with multiple Toyota Vans in stock! Visit us online at www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA to view our full line-up of Toyota Siennas or similar Vans. New Vehicles Arriving Daily!
FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR THIS LIKE NEW TOYOTA SIENNA!
REGARDLESS OF YOUR CURRENT CREDIT SITUATION! APPLY WITH CONFIDENCE!
SAME DAY APPROVALS! www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA or CALL/TEXT 519.659.0888.
THIS, LIKE NEW TOYOTA SIENNA INCLUDES:
* Wide range of options that you will enjoy.
* Comfortable interior seating
* Safety Options to protect your loved ones
* Fully Certified
* Pre-Delivery Inspection
* Door Step Delivery All Over Ontario
* Empire Auto Group Seal of Approval, for this handpicked Toyota Sienna
* Finished in Blue, makes this Toyota look sharp
SEE MORE AT : www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA
* All prices exclude HST and Licensing. At times we may require a down payment for financing. As per OMVIC regulations, this vehicle is not road worthy, not safety certified and not licensed. Certification is available for $749. All our vehicles are in excellent condition and have been fully inspected by an in-house licensed mechanic.
* Empire Auto Group shall not be held liable for any errors or omissions pertaining to information provided (whether orally, in writing, or in digital image form) on this website, included but not limited to: year, make, model, vehicle options (both hardware and software), vehicle condition, vehicle trim, accessories, mileage. Client is solely responsible for performing appropriate due diligence as it pertains to any and all information regarding the type, condition, options, vehicle trim, status, and history of vehicle before completing a transaction. The advertised price is a finance only price, if you wish to purchase the vehicle for cash additional $2000 surcharge will apply. Applicable prices and special offers are subject to change with or without notice and shall be at the full discretion of Empire Auto Group.
Looking to Purchase or Finance a Toyota Sienna or just a Toyota Van? We carry 100s of handpicked vehicles, with multiple Toyota Vans in stock! Visit us online at www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA to view our full line-up of Toyota Siennas or similar Vans. New Vehicles Arriving Daily!
FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR THIS LIKE NEW TOYOTA SIENNA!
REGARDLESS OF YOUR CURRENT CREDIT SITUATION! APPLY WITH CONFIDENCE!
SAME DAY APPROVALS! www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA or CALL/TEXT 519.659.0888.
THIS, LIKE NEW TOYOTA SIENNA INCLUDES:
* Wide range of options that you will enjoy.
* Comfortable interior seating
* Safety Options to protect your loved ones
* Fully Certified
* Pre-Delivery Inspection
* Door Step Delivery All Over Ontario
* Empire Auto Group Seal of Approval, for this handpicked Toyota Sienna
* Finished in Blue, makes this Toyota look sharp
SEE MORE AT : www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA
* All prices exclude HST and Licensing. At times we may require a down payment for financing. As per OMVIC regulations, this vehicle is not road worthy, not safety certified and not licensed. Certification is available for $749. All our vehicles are in excellent condition and have been fully inspected by an in-house licensed mechanic.
* Empire Auto Group shall not be held liable for any errors or omissions pertaining to information provided (whether orally, in writing, or in digital image form) on this website, included but not limited to: year, make, model, vehicle options (both hardware and software), vehicle condition, vehicle trim, accessories, mileage. Client is solely responsible for performing appropriate due diligence as it pertains to any and all information regarding the type, condition, options, vehicle trim, status, and history of vehicle before completing a transaction. The advertised price is a finance only price, if you wish to purchase the vehicle for cash additional $2000 surcharge will apply. Applicable prices and special offers are subject to change with or without notice and shall be at the full discretion of Empire Auto Group.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS
Reverse Camera
Blind Spot Monitor
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Interior
Cruise Control
Wood Trim
Mechanical
Power Steering
Exterior
Spoiler
Power Liftgate
Windows
Rear Defrost
Media / Nav / Comm
Satellite Radio
HD Radio
Seating
3RD ROW SEATING
Comfort
Rear A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Radio AM/FM
VOCAL ASSIST TELEMATICS
SEAT TYPE - BUCKET
2 Year Free Oil Changes Included On All Our Certified Vehicles
SIDE BOTH AIR BAGS
Heated Seats: Front Only
Roof Type: Sunroof/Moonroof
Air Type: Air Conditioning
Power Seats: Driver And Passenger
Seat Covering Type: Simulated Leather
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Empire Auto Group
2016 RAM 1500 Tradesman CREW CAB 4WD 291,000 KM $39,999 + tax & lic
2018 GMC Sierra 1500 DENALI CREW CAB STD BED 222,387 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2020 Ford Escape Titanium 125,568 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Empire Auto Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Empire Auto Group
Empire Auto West
282 Springbank Dr, London, ON N6J 1E9
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-473-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing>
Empire Auto Group
519-473-7888
2024 Toyota Sienna