2024 Triumph Bonneville

702 KM

2024 Triumph Bonneville

SPEEDMASTER, LIKE NEW, LIGHT DAMAGE, ONLY 700KMS,

2024 Triumph Bonneville

SPEEDMASTER, LIKE NEW, LIGHT DAMAGE, ONLY 700KMS,

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Used
702KM
Good Condition
VIN SMTD46HL6RTBS3177

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Standard
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 702 KM

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
519-659-7111

2024 Triumph Bonneville