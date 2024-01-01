Menu
Account
Sign In

2024 Triumph Bonneville T120

133 KM

Details

$8,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2024 Triumph Bonneville T120

BONNEVILLE T120, BLACK, 133KMS, LIGHT DAMAGE

Watch This Vehicle

2024 Triumph Bonneville T120

BONNEVILLE T120, BLACK, 133KMS, LIGHT DAMAGE

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

  1. 1731199003
  2. 1731199000
  3. 1731199003
  4. 1731198997
  5. 1731199003
  6. 1731199003
  7. 1731198994
  8. 1731198999
  9. 1731199001
  10. 1731199002
  11. 1731199002
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
133KM
As Is Condition
VIN SMTD40HL6RTBT1938

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Cruiser / Chopper
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 133 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Used 2016 Honda Accord Touring, COUPE, ONLY 119KMS, LOADED for sale in London, ON
2016 Honda Accord Touring, COUPE, ONLY 119KMS, LOADED 119,242 KM $25,495 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 for sale in London, ON
2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 280,194 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2006 Toyota Tacoma for sale in London, ON
2006 Toyota Tacoma 269,523 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Primary

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-659-XXXX

(click to show)

519-659-7111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

Contact Seller
2024 Triumph Bonneville T120