2024 Triumph Daytona

13,545 KM

Details

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Buy From Home Available!

TRIDENT 660, 3 CYL, ONLY 13,000KMS, LIGHT DAMAGE

13193216

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Used
13,545KM
Fair Condition
VIN SMTL10UL2RTBS0929

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Standard
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Passengers 2
  • Stock # XXXX
  • Mileage 13,545 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2024 Triumph Daytona