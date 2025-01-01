Menu
Very Sharp L1 Corvette NEW here @ bartscars.ca 1682 Gore Road@firestoneblvd where Barts the Best so (Be Smart See Bart)!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

2025 Chevrolet Corvette

6,101 KM

$112,000

+ taxes & licensing
L1

12897701

Bart's Used Cars

1682 Gore Road, London, ON N5W 5L5

519-673-3708

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Used
6,101KM
Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 6,101 KM

Vehicle Description

Very Sharp L1 Corvette NEW here @ bartscars.ca 1682 Gore Road@firestoneblvd where " Barts the Best " so (Be Smart See Bart)!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

Bart's Used Cars

Bart's Used Cars

1682 Gore Road, London, ON N5W 5L5

2025 Chevrolet Corvette