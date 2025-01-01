$112,000+ taxes & licensing
2025 Chevrolet Corvette
L1
Location
Bart's Used Cars
1682 Gore Road, London, ON N5W 5L5
519-673-3708
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$112,000
+ taxes & licensing
Used
6,101KM
Excellent Condition
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 6,101 KM
Vehicle Description
Very Sharp L1 Corvette NEW here @ bartscars.ca 1682 Gore Road@firestoneblvd where " Barts the Best " so (Be Smart See Bart)!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Email Bart's Used Cars
Bart's Used Cars
1682 Gore Road, London, ON N5W 5L5
2025 Chevrolet Corvette