Menu
Account
Sign In
2025 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited Luxury, Capability, and Advanced Technology<br><br>Experience the perfect blend of premium comfort, rugged capability, and modern innovation in this 2025 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited. Designed to elevate every drive, this SUV offers sophisticated styling, a refined interior, and the legendary performance Jeep is known for.<br><br>Key Features Include:<br><br>3.6L Pentastar® V6 Engine with 8-Speed Automatic Transmission<br>Four-Wheel Drive (4x4) System<br>Leather-Trimmed Heated Front and Rear Seats<br>Heated Steering Wheel<br>Power Liftgate<br>Remote Start System<br>Dual-Pane Panoramic Sunroof<br>10.1-Inch Uconnect® 5 Touchscreen Infotainment System<br>Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto Compatibility<br>Integrated Navigation System<br>Wireless Charging Pad<br>Premium Alpine® Audio System<br>Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop & Go<br>Blind-Spot Monitoring and Rear Cross-Path Detection<br>Lane Management System<br>Forward Collision Warning with Active Braking<br>ParkSense® Front and Rear Park Assist<br>Backup Camera with Rear Parking Sensors<br>Tri-Zone Automatic Climate Control<br>Power Driver and Passenger Seats with Memory Settings<br>20-Inch Aluminum Wheels<br>LED Headlamps, Fog Lamps, and Taillamps<br><br>With its bold exterior design, upscale cabin, and impressive list of safety and convenience features, this 2025 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited is ready for daily commutes, family road trips, and weekend adventures alike.<br><br>Contact us today to schedule a test drive and discover why the Grand Cherokee continues to be one of the most sought-after SUVs on the road. Financing and extended warranty options are available.

2025 Jeep Grand Cherokee

34,373 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2025 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Limited

Watch This Vehicle
14212010

2025 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Limited

Location

Forest City Mazda

652 Wharncliffe Rd S, London, ON N6J 2N4

519-649-1800

  1. 14212010
  2. 14212010
  3. 14212010
  4. 14212010
  5. 14212010
  6. 14212010
  7. 14212010
  8. 14212010
  9. 14212010
  10. 14212010
  11. 14212010
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments
Used
34,373KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C4RJHBG5SC288418

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 34,373 KM

Vehicle Description

2025 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited Luxury, Capability, and Advanced Technology

Experience the perfect blend of premium comfort, rugged capability, and modern innovation in this 2025 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited. Designed to elevate every drive, this SUV offers sophisticated styling, a refined interior, and the legendary performance Jeep is known for.

Key Features Include:

3.6L Pentastar® V6 Engine with 8-Speed Automatic Transmission
Four-Wheel Drive (4x4) System
Leather-Trimmed Heated Front and Rear Seats
Heated Steering Wheel
Power Liftgate
Remote Start System
Dual-Pane Panoramic Sunroof
10.1-Inch Uconnect® 5 Touchscreen Infotainment System
Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto Compatibility
Integrated Navigation System
Wireless Charging Pad
Premium Alpine® Audio System
Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop & Go
Blind-Spot Monitoring and Rear Cross-Path Detection
Lane Management System
Forward Collision Warning with Active Braking
ParkSense® Front and Rear Park Assist
Backup Camera with Rear Parking Sensors
Tri-Zone Automatic Climate Control
Power Driver and Passenger Seats with Memory Settings
20-Inch Aluminum Wheels
LED Headlamps, Fog Lamps, and Taillamps

With its bold exterior design, upscale cabin, and impressive list of safety and convenience features, this 2025 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited is ready for daily commutes, family road trips, and weekend adventures alike.

Contact us today to schedule a test drive and discover why the Grand Cherokee continues to be one of the most sought-after SUVs on the road. Financing and extended warranty options are available.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

Navigation System

Additional Features

4x4
Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Forest City Mazda

Used 2024 Mazda MAZDA3 GT for sale in London, ON
2024 Mazda MAZDA3 GT 46,408 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2024 Mazda CX-30 GT w/Turbo for sale in London, ON
2024 Mazda CX-30 GT w/Turbo 13,750 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2023 Mazda CX-30 GX for sale in London, ON
2023 Mazda CX-30 GX 37,421 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Forest City Mazda

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Forest City Mazda

Forest City Mazda

652 Wharncliffe Rd S, London, ON N6J 2N4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-649-XXXX

(click to show)

519-649-1800

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Forest City Mazda

519-649-1800

2025 Jeep Grand Cherokee