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2025 Jeep Grand Cherokee
Limited
2025 Jeep Grand Cherokee
Limited
Location
Forest City Mazda
652 Wharncliffe Rd S, London, ON N6J 2N4
519-649-1800
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
34,373KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C4RJHBG5SC288418
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 34,373 KM
Vehicle Description
2025 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited Luxury, Capability, and Advanced Technology
Experience the perfect blend of premium comfort, rugged capability, and modern innovation in this 2025 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited. Designed to elevate every drive, this SUV offers sophisticated styling, a refined interior, and the legendary performance Jeep is known for.
Key Features Include:
3.6L Pentastar® V6 Engine with 8-Speed Automatic Transmission
Four-Wheel Drive (4x4) System
Leather-Trimmed Heated Front and Rear Seats
Heated Steering Wheel
Power Liftgate
Remote Start System
Dual-Pane Panoramic Sunroof
10.1-Inch Uconnect® 5 Touchscreen Infotainment System
Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto Compatibility
Integrated Navigation System
Wireless Charging Pad
Premium Alpine® Audio System
Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop & Go
Blind-Spot Monitoring and Rear Cross-Path Detection
Lane Management System
Forward Collision Warning with Active Braking
ParkSense® Front and Rear Park Assist
Backup Camera with Rear Parking Sensors
Tri-Zone Automatic Climate Control
Power Driver and Passenger Seats with Memory Settings
20-Inch Aluminum Wheels
LED Headlamps, Fog Lamps, and Taillamps
With its bold exterior design, upscale cabin, and impressive list of safety and convenience features, this 2025 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited is ready for daily commutes, family road trips, and weekend adventures alike.
Contact us today to schedule a test drive and discover why the Grand Cherokee continues to be one of the most sought-after SUVs on the road. Financing and extended warranty options are available.
Experience the perfect blend of premium comfort, rugged capability, and modern innovation in this 2025 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited. Designed to elevate every drive, this SUV offers sophisticated styling, a refined interior, and the legendary performance Jeep is known for.
Key Features Include:
3.6L Pentastar® V6 Engine with 8-Speed Automatic Transmission
Four-Wheel Drive (4x4) System
Leather-Trimmed Heated Front and Rear Seats
Heated Steering Wheel
Power Liftgate
Remote Start System
Dual-Pane Panoramic Sunroof
10.1-Inch Uconnect® 5 Touchscreen Infotainment System
Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto Compatibility
Integrated Navigation System
Wireless Charging Pad
Premium Alpine® Audio System
Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop & Go
Blind-Spot Monitoring and Rear Cross-Path Detection
Lane Management System
Forward Collision Warning with Active Braking
ParkSense® Front and Rear Park Assist
Backup Camera with Rear Parking Sensors
Tri-Zone Automatic Climate Control
Power Driver and Passenger Seats with Memory Settings
20-Inch Aluminum Wheels
LED Headlamps, Fog Lamps, and Taillamps
With its bold exterior design, upscale cabin, and impressive list of safety and convenience features, this 2025 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited is ready for daily commutes, family road trips, and weekend adventures alike.
Contact us today to schedule a test drive and discover why the Grand Cherokee continues to be one of the most sought-after SUVs on the road. Financing and extended warranty options are available.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
Navigation System
Additional Features
4x4
Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Forest City Mazda
652 Wharncliffe Rd S, London, ON N6J 2N4
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Forest City Mazda
519-649-1800
2025 Jeep Grand Cherokee