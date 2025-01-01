Menu
2025 Mazda CX-30

9,312 KM

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
2025 Mazda CX-30

GS

13134991

2025 Mazda CX-30

GS

Forest City Mazda

652 Wharncliffe Rd S, London, ON N6J 2N4

519-649-1800

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
9,312KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3MVDMBCM3SM829580

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 9,312 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
Automatic

Forest City Mazda

Forest City Mazda

652 Wharncliffe Rd S, London, ON N6J 2N4
2025 Mazda CX-30