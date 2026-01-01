$24,499+ taxes & licensing
2025 Volkswagen Jetta
Trendline+Driver Assist+Heated Seats+CLEAN CARFAX
2025 Volkswagen Jetta
Trendline+Driver Assist+Heated Seats+CLEAN CARFAX
Location
Sport Motors
1080 Oxford St E, London, ON N5Y 3L5
519-697-0190
Certified
$24,499
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 30,000 KM
Vehicle Description
ONE OWNER | ACCIDENT-FREE | CLEAN CARFAX
ALL-IN PRICE: $24,499
NO HIDDEN FEES | TAX + $59 LICENSING ONLY
SportMotors.ca | 519-697-0190
Financing Available!
Fixed Price | Haggle-Free | Live Market Pricing | Best Price GUARANTEED!
150+ Vehicles Available
Visit us: 1080 Oxford St E, London, ON, N5Y 3L5
➤ SPORT MOTORS CERTIFIED (NO EXTRA COST):
✔ Safety Certificate
✔ 200-Point Inspection
✔ Brake Service & Caliper Paint Protection
✔ 90 Day / 3,000 KM Powertrain Warranty
✔ Full Synthetic Oil & Filter Change
✔ Professional Detail (Interior & Exterior)
✔ CARFAX History Report
✔ 3 Months SiriusXM Trial *
✔ Same-Day Pickup Available (If Purchased Before 12 PM) *
✔ 100% Price Match Guarantee *
➤ FINANCING OPTIONS:
✔ $0 Down Available | O.A.C.
✔ Rates Starting @ 6.25% * | O.A.C.
✔ Up to 84 Months | Open Loan | O.A.C.
✔ Bad Credit Approved
✔ No Hidden Fees
✔ Everyone Welcome!
➤ TRADE-INS:
✔ Top Dollar Paid
✔ Hassle-Free Process
✔ CARFAX Provided
✔ On-Site Appraisal!
➤ VOLKSWAGEN DRIVER ASSISTANCE & SAFETY:
Rear View Camera, Front Assist (Automatic Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Detection), Blind Spot Monitoring, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Rain-Sensing Wipers, Traction & Stability Control, LED Head Lights.
➤ VOLKSWAGEN HIGH-VALUE FEATURES:
Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth, SiriusXM, Heated Seats, Keyless Entry, Dual Climate Control.
📞 519-697-0190 | 🌐 www.SportMotors.ca
📍 London, Ontario | Serving London & Surrounding Area
1080 Oxford St E, London, ON, N5Y 3L5
Contact us today to reserve this vehicle.
All vehicle information is believed to be accurate but should be verified with a sales representative.
*Please visit our website for full details.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Exterior
Warranty
Comfort
Convenience
Powertrain
Security
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Sport Motors
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Sport Motors
Sport Motors
Sport Motors
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-697-XXXX(click to show)
519-697-0190
Alternate Numbers519-697-6465
+ taxes & licensing>
519-697-0190