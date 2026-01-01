2025 Volkswagen Jetta

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<p class=MsoNormal style=text-align: center; align=center><strong style=mso-bidi-font-weight: normal;><span style=font-size: 16.0pt; mso-bidi-font-size: 11.0pt; line-height: 115%; color: #0066cc;>ONE OWNER | ACCIDENT-FREE | CLEAN CARFAX</span></strong></p><p class=MsoNormal style=text-align: center; align=center><strong style=mso-bidi-font-weight: normal;><span style=font-size: 18.0pt; mso-bidi-font-size: 11.0pt; line-height: 115%; color: #c00000;>ALL-IN PRICE: $24,499</span></strong></p><p class=MsoNormal style=text-align: center; align=center><strong style=mso-bidi-font-weight: normal;><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; mso-bidi-font-size: 11.0pt; line-height: 115%;>NO HIDDEN FEES | TAX + $59 LICENSING <u>ONLY</u></span></strong></p><p class=MsoNormal style=text-align: center; align=center><strong style=mso-bidi-font-weight: normal;><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; mso-bidi-font-size: 11.0pt; line-height: 115%;>SportMotors.ca | <span style=color: black; mso-themecolor: text1;>519-697-0190</span></span></strong></p><p class=MsoNormal style=text-align: center; align=center><strong>Financing Available!</strong></p><p class=MsoNormal style=text-align: center; align=center>Fixed Price | Haggle-Free | Live Market Pricing | Best Price GUARANTEED!</p><p class=MsoNormal style=text-align: center; align=center><span style=color: black; mso-themecolor: text1;>150+ </span>Vehicles Available</p><p class=MsoNormal style=text-align: center; align=center>Visit us: 1080 Oxford St E, London, ON, N5Y 3L5</p><p class=MsoNormal> </p><p class=MsoNormal><strong style=mso-bidi-font-weight: normal;><span style=font-size: 13.0pt; line-height: 115%; font-family: Segoe UI Symbol,sans-serif; mso-bidi-font-family: Segoe UI Symbol; color: #ee0000;>➤</span></strong><strong style=mso-bidi-font-weight: normal;><span style=font-size: 13.0pt; line-height: 115%; color: #ee0000;> SPORT MOTORS CERTIFIED (<u style=text-underline: black thick; mso-text-underline-themecolor: text1;>NO EXTRA COST</u>):</span></strong></p><p class=MsoListBulletCxSpFirst style=margin-left: 18.0pt; mso-add-space: auto; mso-list: none;><span style=color: black; mso-themecolor: text1;>✔ </span><span style=mso-tab-count: 1;>   </span>Safety Certificate</p><p class=MsoListBulletCxSpMiddle style=margin-left: 18.0pt; mso-add-space: auto; mso-list: none;><span style=font-family: Segoe UI Symbol,sans-serif; mso-bidi-font-family: Segoe UI Symbol;>✔</span> <span style=mso-tab-count: 1;>   </span>200-Point Inspection</p><p class=MsoListBulletCxSpMiddle style=margin-left: 18.0pt; mso-add-space: auto; mso-list: none;><span style=color: black; mso-themecolor: text1;>✔ </span><span style=mso-tab-count: 1;>   </span>Brake Service & Caliper Paint Protection</p><p class=MsoListBulletCxSpMiddle style=margin-left: 18.0pt; mso-add-space: auto; mso-list: none;>✔ <span style=mso-tab-count: 1;>   </span>90 Day / 3,000 KM Powertrain Warranty</p><p class=MsoListBulletCxSpMiddle style=margin-left: 18.0pt; mso-add-space: auto; mso-list: none;>✔ <span style=mso-tab-count: 1;>   </span>Full Synthetic Oil & Filter Change</p><p class=MsoListBulletCxSpMiddle style=margin-left: 18.0pt; mso-add-space: auto; mso-list: none;>✔ <span style=mso-tab-count: 1;>   </span>Professional Detail (Interior & Exterior)</p><p class=MsoListBulletCxSpMiddle style=margin-left: 18.0pt; mso-add-space: auto; mso-list: none;>✔ <span style=mso-tab-count: 1;>   </span>CARFAX History Report</p><p class=MsoListBulletCxSpMiddle style=margin-left: 18.0pt; mso-add-space: auto; mso-list: none;>✔ <span style=mso-tab-count: 1;>   </span>3 Months SiriusXM Trial *</p><p class=MsoListBulletCxSpMiddle style=margin-left: 18.0pt; mso-add-space: auto; mso-list: none;>✔ <span style=mso-tab-count: 1;>   </span>Same-Day Pickup Available (If Purchased Before 12 PM) *</p><p class=MsoListBulletCxSpLast style=margin-left: 18.0pt; mso-add-space: auto; mso-list: none;>✔ <span style=mso-tab-count: 1;>   </span>100% Price Match Guarantee *</p><p class=MsoNormal><strong style=mso-bidi-font-weight: normal;><span style=font-size: 13.0pt; line-height: 115%; color: #ee0000;>➤ FINANCING OPTIONS:</span></strong></p><p class=MsoListBulletCxSpFirst style=margin-left: 18.0pt; mso-add-space: auto; mso-list: none;><span style=color: black; mso-themecolor: text1;>✔ </span><span style=mso-tab-count: 1;>   </span>$0 Down Available | O.A.C.</p><p class=MsoListBulletCxSpMiddle style=text-indent: 18.0pt; mso-list: none;>✔<span style=mso-spacerun: yes;>    </span>Rates Starting @ 6.25% * | O.A.C.</p><p class=MsoListBulletCxSpMiddle style=text-indent: 18.0pt; mso-list: none;>✔<span style=mso-spacerun: yes;>    </span>Up to 84 Months | Open Loan | O.A.C.</p><p class=MsoListBulletCxSpMiddle style=text-indent: 18.0pt; mso-list: none;>✔<span style=mso-spacerun: yes;>    </span>Bad Credit Approved</p><p class=MsoListBulletCxSpMiddle style=margin-left: 18.0pt; mso-add-space: auto; mso-list: none;>✔ <span style=mso-tab-count: 1;>   </span>No Hidden Fees</p><p class=MsoListBulletCxSpLast style=margin-left: 18.0pt; mso-add-space: auto; mso-list: none;>✔ <span style=mso-tab-count: 1;>   </span>Everyone Welcome!</p><p class=MsoNormal><strong style=mso-bidi-font-weight: normal;><span style=font-size: 13.0pt; line-height: 115%; color: #ee0000;>➤ TRADE-INS:</span></strong></p><p class=MsoListBulletCxSpFirst style=margin-left: 18.0pt; mso-add-space: auto; mso-list: none;>✔ <span style=mso-tab-count: 1;>   </span>Top Dollar Paid</p><p class=MsoListBulletCxSpMiddle style=margin-left: 18.0pt; mso-add-space: auto; mso-list: none;>✔ <span style=mso-tab-count: 1;>   </span>Hassle-Free Process</p><p class=MsoListBulletCxSpMiddle style=margin-left: 18.0pt; mso-add-space: auto; mso-list: none;>✔ <span style=mso-tab-count: 1;>   </span>CARFAX Provided</p><p class=MsoListBulletCxSpLast style=margin-left: 18.0pt; mso-add-space: auto; mso-list: none;>✔ <span style=mso-tab-count: 1;>   </span>On-Site Appraisal!</p><p class=MsoNormal><strong style=mso-bidi-font-weight: normal;><span style=font-size: 13.0pt; line-height: 115%;>➤ VOLKSWAGEN DRIVER ASSISTANCE & SAFETY:</span></strong></p><p class=MsoNormal>Rear View Camera, Front Assist (Automatic Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Detection), Blind Spot Monitoring, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Rain-Sensing Wipers, Traction & Stability Control, LED Head Lights.</p><p class=MsoNormal><strong style=mso-bidi-font-weight: normal;><span style=font-size: 13.0pt; line-height: 115%;>➤ VOLKSWAGEN HIGH-VALUE FEATURES:</span></strong></p><p class=MsoNormal>Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth, SiriusXM, Heated Seats, Keyless Entry, Dual Climate Control.</p><p class=MsoNormal style=text-align: center; align=center><strong style=mso-bidi-font-weight: normal;><span style=font-size: 13.0pt; mso-bidi-font-size: 11.0pt; line-height: 115%;>📞 519-697-0190 | 🌐 www.SportMotors.ca</span></strong></p><p class=MsoNormal style=text-align: center; align=center><strong style=mso-bidi-font-weight: normal;>📍 London, Ontario | Serving London & Surrounding Area</strong></p><p class=MsoNormal style=text-align: center; align=center><strong style=mso-bidi-font-weight: normal;>1080 Oxford St E, London, ON, N5Y 3L5</strong></p><p class=MsoNormal> </p><p class=MsoNormal style=text-align: center; align=center><strong style=mso-bidi-font-weight: normal;><em><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; mso-bidi-font-size: 11.0pt; line-height: 115%;>Contact us today to reserve this vehicle.</span></em></strong></p><p class=MsoNormal style=text-align: center; align=center> </p><p class=MsoNormal style=text-align: center; align=center>All vehicle information is believed to be accurate but should be verified with a sales representative.</p><p class=MsoNormal style=text-align: center; align=center>*Please visit our website for full details.</p>

2025 Volkswagen Jetta

30,000 KM

Details Description Features

$24,499

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2025 Volkswagen Jetta

Trendline+Driver Assist+Heated Seats+CLEAN CARFAX

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13997508

2025 Volkswagen Jetta

Trendline+Driver Assist+Heated Seats+CLEAN CARFAX

Location

Sport Motors

1080 Oxford St E, London, ON N5Y 3L5

519-697-0190

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Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$24,499

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments
Used
30,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3VWCX7BU8SM079304

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 30,000 KM

Vehicle Description

ONE OWNER | ACCIDENT-FREE | CLEAN CARFAX

ALL-IN PRICE: $24,499

NO HIDDEN FEES | TAX + $59 LICENSING ONLY

SportMotors.ca | 519-697-0190

Financing Available!

Fixed Price | Haggle-Free | Live Market Pricing | Best Price GUARANTEED!

150+ Vehicles Available

Visit us: 1080 Oxford St E, London, ON, N5Y 3L5

 

➤ SPORT MOTORS CERTIFIED (NO EXTRA COST):

✔    Safety Certificate

✔    200-Point Inspection

✔    Brake Service & Caliper Paint Protection

✔    90 Day / 3,000 KM Powertrain Warranty

✔    Full Synthetic Oil & Filter Change

✔    Professional Detail (Interior & Exterior)

✔    CARFAX History Report

✔    3 Months SiriusXM Trial *

✔    Same-Day Pickup Available (If Purchased Before 12 PM) *

✔    100% Price Match Guarantee *

➤ FINANCING OPTIONS:

✔    $0 Down Available | O.A.C.

✔    Rates Starting @ 6.25% * | O.A.C.

✔    Up to 84 Months | Open Loan | O.A.C.

✔    Bad Credit Approved

✔    No Hidden Fees

✔    Everyone Welcome!

➤ TRADE-INS:

✔    Top Dollar Paid

✔    Hassle-Free Process

✔    CARFAX Provided

✔    On-Site Appraisal!

➤ VOLKSWAGEN DRIVER ASSISTANCE & SAFETY:

Rear View Camera, Front Assist (Automatic Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Detection), Blind Spot Monitoring, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Rain-Sensing Wipers, Traction & Stability Control, LED Head Lights.

➤ VOLKSWAGEN HIGH-VALUE FEATURES:

Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth, SiriusXM, Heated Seats, Keyless Entry, Dual Climate Control.

📞 519-697-0190 | 🌐 www.SportMotors.ca

📍 London, Ontario | Serving London & Surrounding Area

1080 Oxford St E, London, ON, N5Y 3L5

 

Contact us today to reserve this vehicle.

 

All vehicle information is believed to be accurate but should be verified with a sales representative.

*Please visit our website for full details.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist
Cross-Traffic Alert

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Balance of Factory Warranty

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Proximity Key

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Pre-Collision System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

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Sport Motors

Sport Motors

Sport Motors

1080 Oxford St E, London, ON N5Y 3L5
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519-697-XXXX

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519-697-0190

Alternate Numbers
519-697-6465
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$24,499

+ taxes & licensing>

Sport Motors

519-697-0190

2025 Volkswagen Jetta