2026 Aprilia RSV4 RR

2,655 KM

Details

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
2026 Aprilia RSV4 RR

RS 660, SPORT BIKE, OHLINS, LIKE NEW, THEFT RECOV

13193204

2026 Aprilia RSV4 RR

RS 660, SPORT BIKE, OHLINS, LIKE NEW, THEFT RECOV

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

Logo_NoBadges

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
2,655KM
Good Condition
VIN ZD4XGUA05TS000461

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Black
  Interior Colour Red
  Body Style Sport Bike
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  Transmission Manual / Standard
  Engine 2-cylinder
  Passengers 2
  Stock # XXXX
  Mileage 2,655 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Primary

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

2026 Aprilia RSV4 RR