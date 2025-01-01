$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2026 Aprilia RSV4 RR
RS 660, SPORT BIKE, OHLINS, LIKE NEW, THEFT RECOV
2026 Aprilia RSV4 RR
RS 660, SPORT BIKE, OHLINS, LIKE NEW, THEFT RECOV
Location
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.
2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
519-659-7111
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
2,655KM
Good Condition
VIN ZD4XGUA05TS000461
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Red
- Body Style Sport Bike
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 2-cylinder
- Passengers 2
- Stock # XXXX
- Mileage 2,655 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
