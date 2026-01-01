Menu
Account
Sign In
APPLY ONLINE FOR PREAPPROVAL ON FINANCING TODAY Low bank financing rates! Good or bad credit welcome. Let us help restore your credit history. In house financing available as well at reasonable rates! Easy online credit application 24/7 on our website. We have over 250 quality pre-owned vehicles in stock at all times with fresh units arriving daily! Click our banner to view our entire inventory. Buy with confidence when you shop at Goodwills . We are a family owned business serving the community and many other cities such as Kitchener, London, St. Thomas, Tillsonburg, Cambridge, Guelph, Mississauga, Hamilton, Brantford, Oakville, Ingersoll and Woodstock. Vehicle history reports are always available and we are a full disclosure dealer. We service what we sell in our large six bay service shop. Our vehicles are certified and detailed. Of course trade-ins are always welcome. We thank you for your consideration at Goodwills, where you will find big city selection at small town pricing. All prices are plus HST and LICENSING

2026 Nissan Rogue

18,000 KM

Details Description Features

$32,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2026 Nissan Rogue

SV MOONROOF, CLEAN CARFAX, REMOTE START!

Watch This Vehicle
14532357

2026 Nissan Rogue

SV MOONROOF, CLEAN CARFAX, REMOTE START!

Location

Financifi

111 Waterloo St. Suite 608, London, ON N4W 1M6

(519) 702-7290

Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner

$32,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments
Used
18,000KM
VIN JN8BT3BB6TW090342

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Super Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 14833
  • Mileage 18,000 KM

Vehicle Description

APPLY ONLINE FOR PREAPPROVAL ON FINANCING TODAY Low bank financing rates! Good or bad credit welcome. Let us help restore your credit history. In house financing available as well at reasonable rates! Easy online credit application 24/7 on our website. We have over 250 quality pre-owned vehicles in stock at all times with fresh units arriving daily! Click our banner to view our entire inventory. Buy with confidence when you shop at Goodwill's . We are a family owned business serving the community and many other cities such as Kitchener, London, St. Thomas, Tillsonburg, Cambridge, Guelph, Mississauga, Hamilton, Brantford, Oakville, Ingersoll and Woodstock. Vehicle history reports are always available and we are a full disclosure dealer. We service what we sell in our large six bay service shop. Our vehicles are certified and detailed. Of course trade-ins are always welcome. We thank you for your consideration at Goodwill's, where you will find big city selection at small town pricing. All prices are plus HST and LICENSING

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Sunroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Financifi

Used 2024 Nissan Rogue S, AWD, CLEAN CARFAX, BALANCE OF FACTORY WARRANTY! for sale in London, ON
2024 Nissan Rogue S, AWD, CLEAN CARFAX, BALANCE OF FACTORY WARRANTY! 21,000 KM $25,995 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Jeep Cherokee TRAILHAWK, CLEAN CARFAX, LEATHER, REMOTE START! for sale in London, ON
2016 Jeep Cherokee TRAILHAWK, CLEAN CARFAX, LEATHER, REMOTE START! 138,000 KM $15,995 + tax & lic
Used 2025 Ford Maverick XLT, CLEAN CARFAX, BACK UP CAM, CARPLAY! for sale in London, ON
2025 Ford Maverick XLT, CLEAN CARFAX, BACK UP CAM, CARPLAY! 30,000 KM $37,495 + tax & lic

Email Financifi

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Financifi

Financifi

111 Waterloo St. Suite 608, London, ON N4W 1M6

Call Dealer

(519) 702-XXXX

(click to show)

(519) 702-7290

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$32,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Financifi

(519) 702-7290

2026 Nissan Rogue