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<html> <p><b>2026 Porsche 911 GT3 Coupe</b></p> <p>Available now at Carmix Auto – London, ON</p> <p>This 2026 Porsche 911 GT3 represents the ultimate expression of Porsche’s motorsport engineering, delivering a pure driver-focused experience with legendary precision and performance. Powered by a naturally aspirated 4.0L flat-six engine, the GT3 delivers incredible response, a thrilling exhaust note, and race-inspired capability.</p> <p>Built for enthusiasts, this GT3 features advanced aerodynamics, lightweight engineering, and Porsche’s iconic track-bred technology. With its rear-engine layout, razor-sharp handling, and unmistakable 911 design, it offers a driving experience unlike anything else on the road.</p> <p>A highly sought-after Porsche 911 GT3 for sale in London, Ontario, this is a true collector-level sports car combining everyday usability with motorsport DNA.</p> <p>Clean, exclusive, and engineered to perform.</p> </html>

2026 Porsche 911

411 KM

Details Description Features

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+ taxes & licensing
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2026 Porsche 911

GT3

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14330837

2026 Porsche 911

GT3

Location

Carmix Auto

696 Wharncliffe Rd South, London, ON N6J 2N4

519-601-0060

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Used
411KM
Excellent Condition
VIN WP0AC2A95TS290202

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Paint to Sample
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 411 KM

Vehicle Description


2026 Porsche 911 GT3 Coupe


Available now at Carmix Auto – London, ON


This 2026 Porsche 911 GT3 represents the ultimate expression of Porsche’s motorsport engineering, delivering a pure driver-focused experience with legendary precision and performance. Powered by a naturally aspirated 4.0L flat-six engine, the GT3 delivers incredible response, a thrilling exhaust note, and race-inspired capability.


Built for enthusiasts, this GT3 features advanced aerodynamics, lightweight engineering, and Porsche’s iconic track-bred technology. With its rear-engine layout, razor-sharp handling, and unmistakable 911 design, it offers a driving experience unlike anything else on the road.


A highly sought-after Porsche 911 GT3 for sale in London, Ontario, this is a true collector-level sports car combining everyday usability with motorsport DNA.


Clean, exclusive, and engineered to perform.


Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Exterior

Heated Mirrors
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Navigation System
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Seating

Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Telematics
Active suspension
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Buy From Home Available

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* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

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Carmix Auto

Carmix Auto

696 Wharncliffe Rd South, London, ON N6J 2N4
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Carmix Auto

519-601-0060

2026 Porsche 911