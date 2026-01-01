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2026 Porsche 911
GT3
2026 Porsche 911
GT3
Location
Carmix Auto
696 Wharncliffe Rd South, London, ON N6J 2N4
519-601-0060
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Paint to Sample
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 411 KM
Vehicle Description
2026 Porsche 911 GT3 Coupe
Available now at Carmix Auto – London, ON
This 2026 Porsche 911 GT3 represents the ultimate expression of Porsche’s motorsport engineering, delivering a pure driver-focused experience with legendary precision and performance. Powered by a naturally aspirated 4.0L flat-six engine, the GT3 delivers incredible response, a thrilling exhaust note, and race-inspired capability.
Built for enthusiasts, this GT3 features advanced aerodynamics, lightweight engineering, and Porsche’s iconic track-bred technology. With its rear-engine layout, razor-sharp handling, and unmistakable 911 design, it offers a driving experience unlike anything else on the road.
A highly sought-after Porsche 911 GT3 for sale in London, Ontario, this is a true collector-level sports car combining everyday usability with motorsport DNA.
Clean, exclusive, and engineered to perform.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
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Interior
Exterior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
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Convenience
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Additional Features
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519-601-0060