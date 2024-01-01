Menu
<p>Runs - Yes / Drives - Yes / Service Required - Exhaust leak, Engine light - Codes P0304/P0455</p>

1999 Mercury Grand Marquis

164,352 KM

$2,500

+ tax & licensing
1999 Mercury Grand Marquis

LS

1999 Mercury Grand Marquis

LS

Kenny U-Pull

17703 Headline Rd., Long Sault, ON K0C 1P0

844-536-6987

$2,500

+ taxes & licensing

164,352KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2MEFM75W4XX632028

  • Exterior Colour UNKNOWN
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 164,352 KM

Runs - Yes / Drives - Yes / Service Required - Exhaust leak, Engine light - Codes P0304/P0455

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
CD Changer

Interior

Cruise Control
Power Lumbar Support
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
rear window defogger

Safety

Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks

Seating

Split Bench Seats

Additional Features

AM-FM Cassette

$2,500

+ taxes & licensing

