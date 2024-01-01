1999 Mercury Grand Marquis

$2,500+ tax & licensing
Location
Kenny U-Pull
17703 Headline Rd., Long Sault, ON K0C 1P0
844-536-6987
164,352KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2MEFM75W4XX632028
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour UNKNOWN
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 164,352 KM
Vehicle Description
Runs - Yes / Drives - Yes / Service Required - Exhaust leak, Engine light - Codes P0304/P0455
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Locks
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
CD Changer
Interior
Cruise Control
Power Lumbar Support
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
rear window defogger
Safety
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks
Seating
Split Bench Seats
Additional Features
AM-FM Cassette
Kenny Cornwall
17703 Headline Rd., Long Sault, ON K0C 1P0
