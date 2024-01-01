$2,700+ tax & licensing
2001 Honda Prelude
Location
Kenny U-Pull
17703 Headline Rd., Long Sault, ON K0C 1P0
844-536-6987
Used
291,112KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JHMBB61741C802891
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour UNKNOWN
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 291,112 KM
Vehicle Description
2001 Honda Prelude...good fixer up vehicle. Does not run
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Locks
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
tilt steering
rear window defogger
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Sunroof
Safety
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Kenny Cornwall
