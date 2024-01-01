Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>2001 Honda Prelude...good fixer up vehicle. Does not run </p>

2001 Honda Prelude

291,112 KM

Details Description Features

$2,700

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2001 Honda Prelude

Watch This Vehicle

2001 Honda Prelude

Location

Kenny U-Pull

17703 Headline Rd., Long Sault, ON K0C 1P0

844-536-6987

  1. 11530950
  2. 11530950
  3. 11530950
  4. 11530950
  5. 11530950
  6. 11530950
  7. 11530950
  8. 11530950
  9. 11530950
  10. 11530950
  11. 11530950
  12. 11530950
Contact Seller

$2,700

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
291,112KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JHMBB61741C802891

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour UNKNOWN
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 291,112 KM

Vehicle Description

2001 Honda Prelude...good fixer up vehicle. Does not run

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
tilt steering
rear window defogger

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Sunroof

Safety

Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Kenny U-Pull

Used 2000 Volkswagen New Beetle GLS 2.0 for sale in Saint-Augustin-de-Desmaures, QC
2000 Volkswagen New Beetle GLS 2.0 126,000 KM $2,500 + tax & lic
Used 2010 Toyota Matrix S for sale in Saint-Augustin-de-Desmaures, QC
2010 Toyota Matrix S 179,000 KM $2,000 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Kia Optima LX for sale in Saint-Augustin-de-Desmaures, QC
2013 Kia Optima LX 195,000 KM $2,100 + tax & lic

Email Kenny U-Pull

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Kenny U-Pull

Kenny U-Pull

Kenny Cornwall

17703 Headline Rd., Long Sault, ON K0C 1P0

Call Dealer

844-536-XXXX

(click to show)

844-536-6987

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$2,700

+ taxes & licensing

Kenny U-Pull

844-536-6987

Contact Seller
2001 Honda Prelude