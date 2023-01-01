2005 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

$2,600 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 2 3 6 , 0 0 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10106619

10106619 Stock #: 44-23-16909-05

44-23-16909-05 VIN: WDBUF82J55X174678

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Mileage 236,000 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features • Tinted Windows • Power Brakes • Power Windows • Power Seat • Power Mirrors • Power Locks • Keyless Entry &nbs...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.