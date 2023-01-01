Menu
2005 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

236,000 KM

Details Description Features

$2,600

+ tax & licensing
$2,600

+ taxes & licensing

Kenny U-Pull

844-536-6987

E320

E320

Location

Kenny U-Pull

17703 Headline Rd., Long Sault, ON K0C 1P0

844-536-6987

$2,600

+ taxes & licensing

236,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10106619
  • Stock #: 44-23-16909-05
  • VIN: WDBUF82J55X174678

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 236,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Runs - Yes / Drives - Yes / Needs Repair: Brakes, Service, Cracked windshield

AS IS - This vehicle is being sold as-is, unfit, and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition. Prices are plus HST and licencing fees. Please Note: This is a Used Vehicle. The equipment listed above is the configuration of the vehicle as originally sold. Items such as Satellite Radio, OnStar and other service subscriptions, original tires, and removable accessories (such as cargo nets) may or may not be included with the vehicle. Mileage was accurate at the time of listing. Check with Kenny U-Pull Cornwall to confirm details or for more information.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

• Tinted Windows  • Power Brakes  • Power Windows  • Power Seat  • Power Mirrors  • Power Locks  • Keyless Entry &nbs...

Kenny U-Pull

Kenny U-Pull

Kenny Cornwall

17703 Headline Rd., Long Sault, ON K0C 1P0

844-536-6987

