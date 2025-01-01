$2,300+ tax & licensing
2006 Toyota Corolla
CE
Location
Kenny U-Pull
17703 Headline Rd., Long Sault, ON K0C 1P0
844-536-6987
Used
257,669KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2T1BR32E16C696942
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour UNKNOWN
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 257,669 KM
Vehicle Description
Runs - Yes / Drives - Yes / Service Required - Exhaust leak, rockers have rust, rear passenger door handle broke
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Locks
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
rear window defogger
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Steel Wheels
Interval wipers
Front air dam
Safety
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks
Additional Features
Pulse Wiper
Second Row Folding Seat
Trunk Anti Trap Device
Vehicle Anti-Theft
2006 Toyota Corolla