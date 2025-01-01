Menu
<p>Runs - Yes / Drives - Yes / Service Required - Exhaust leak, rockers have rust, rear passenger door handle broke</p>

2006 Toyota Corolla

257,669 KM

$2,300

+ tax & licensing
2006 Toyota Corolla

CE

12263572

2006 Toyota Corolla

CE

Kenny U-Pull

17703 Headline Rd., Long Sault, ON K0C 1P0

844-536-6987

$2,300

+ taxes & licensing

Used
257,669KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2T1BR32E16C696942

  • Exterior Colour UNKNOWN
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 257,669 KM

Vehicle Description

Runs - Yes / Drives - Yes / Service Required - Exhaust leak, rockers have rust, rear passenger door handle broke

Power Mirrors
Power Locks

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
rear window defogger

Daytime Running Lights
Steel Wheels
Interval wipers
Front air dam

Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks

Pulse Wiper
Second Row Folding Seat
Trunk Anti Trap Device
Vehicle Anti-Theft

