2006 Volkswagen New Beetle

188,000 KM

Details Description Features

$2,800

+ tax & licensing
$2,800

+ taxes & licensing

Kenny U-Pull

844-536-6987

2006 Volkswagen New Beetle

2006 Volkswagen New Beetle

2.5L

2006 Volkswagen New Beetle

2.5L

Kenny U-Pull

17703 Headline Rd., Long Sault, ON K0C 1P0

844-536-6987

$2,800

+ taxes & licensing

188,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9205534
  • Stock #: 44-22-15669-06
  • VIN: 3VWRF21Y56M320665

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Reflex Silver Metallic with Black Soft Top
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 188,000 KM

Vehicle Description

RUNS- YES

DRIVES- YES

AIRBAGS DEPLOYED- NO


NEEDS ENGINE WORK

NEEDS ENGINE WORK

AS IS - This vehicle is being sold as-is, unfit, and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense.

Vehicle Features

Kenny U-Pull

Kenny U-Pull

Kenny Cornwall

17703 Headline Rd., Long Sault, ON K0C 1P0

844-536-XXXX

844-536-6987

