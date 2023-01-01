Menu
2007 Ford F-150

108,500 KM

$3,800

+ tax & licensing
Kenny U-Pull

844-536-6987

XL

17703 Headline Rd., Long Sault, ON K0C 1P0

108,500KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9846530
  • Stock #: B76759
  • VIN: 1FTRX12W47FB76759

  • Exterior Colour Oxford White
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 108,500 KM

RUNS AND DRIVES CLEAN INTERIOIR NO LIGHTS ON DASH. SLIGHT RUST IN WHEEL WELLS OF TRUCK BOX

FONCTIONNE ET ROULE PROPRE INTERIEUR PAS DE LUMIERE SUR LE TABLEAU DE BORD. LÉGÈRE ROUILLE DANS LES PASSAGES DE ROUES DE LA CAISSE DU CAMION



AS IS - This vehicle is being sold as-is, unfit, and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition. Prices are plus HST and licencing fees. Please Note: This is a Used Vehicle. The equipment listed above is the configuration of the vehicle as originally sold. Items such as Satellite Radio, OnStar and other service subscriptions, original tires, and removable accessories (such as cargo nets) may or may not be included with the vehicle. Mileage was accurate at the time of listing. Check with Kenny U-Pull Cornwall to confirm details or for more information.

• Air Conditioning  • Tilt Steering  • Pulse Wiper  • Split Bench Seats  • Cargo Light  • Second Row Folding Seat  • Tilt ...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Kenny Cornwall

17703 Headline Rd., Long Sault, ON K0C 1P0

