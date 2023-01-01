$3,800+ tax & licensing
$3,800
+ taxes & licensing
Kenny U-Pull
844-536-6987
2007 Ford F-150
2007 Ford F-150
XL
Location
Kenny U-Pull
17703 Headline Rd., Long Sault, ON K0C 1P0
844-536-6987
$3,800
+ taxes & licensing
108,500KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9846530
- Stock #: B76759
- VIN: 1FTRX12W47FB76759
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Oxford White
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 108,500 KM
Vehicle Description
RUNS AND DRIVES CLEAN INTERIOIR NO LIGHTS ON DASH. SLIGHT RUST IN WHEEL WELLS OF TRUCK BOX
FONCTIONNE ET ROULE PROPRE INTERIEUR PAS DE LUMIERE SUR LE TABLEAU DE BORD. LÉGÈRE ROUILLE DANS LES PASSAGES DE ROUES DE LA CAISSE DU CAMION
AS IS - This vehicle is being sold as-is, unfit, and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition. Prices are plus HST and licencing fees. Please Note: This is a Used Vehicle. The equipment listed above is the configuration of the vehicle as originally sold. Items such as Satellite Radio, OnStar and other service subscriptions, original tires, and removable accessories (such as cargo nets) may or may not be included with the vehicle. Mileage was accurate at the time of listing. Check with Kenny U-Pull Cornwall to confirm details or for more information.
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
• Air Conditioning • Tilt Steering • Pulse Wiper • Split Bench Seats • Cargo Light • Second Row Folding Seat • Tilt ...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
17703 Headline Rd., Long Sault, ON K0C 1P0