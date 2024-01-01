Menu
<p>Runs - Yes / Drives - Yes / Service Required - Brakes, Oil change, Exhaust</p>

2007 Honda Civic

157,210 KM

$2,800

+ tax & licensing
2007 Honda Civic

LX

2007 Honda Civic

LX

Kenny U-Pull

17703 Headline Rd., Long Sault, ON K0C 1P0

844-536-6987

$2,800

+ taxes & licensing

157,210KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2HGFA16537H104148

  • Exterior Colour UNKNOWN
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 157,210 KM

Runs - Yes / Drives - Yes / Service Required - Brakes, Oil change, Exhaust

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
rear window defogger

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Steel Wheels
Interval wipers
Front air dam

Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks

STEERING MOUNTED CONTROLS
Telescopic steering column
Front side airbag
Pulse Wiper
Second Row Folding Seat
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Trunk Anti Trap Device
Vehicle Anti-Theft

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Kenny U-Pull

Kenny U-Pull

Kenny Cornwall

17703 Headline Rd., Long Sault, ON K0C 1P0

844-536-6987

$2,800

+ taxes & licensing

Kenny U-Pull

844-536-6987

2007 Honda Civic