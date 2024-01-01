$2,800+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2007 Honda Civic
LX
2007 Honda Civic
LX
Location
Kenny U-Pull
17703 Headline Rd., Long Sault, ON K0C 1P0
844-536-6987
$2,800
+ taxes & licensing
157,210KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2HGFA16537H104148
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour UNKNOWN
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 157,210 KM
Vehicle Description
Runs - Yes / Drives - Yes / Service Required - Brakes, Oil change, Exhaust
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
rear window defogger
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Steel Wheels
Interval wipers
Front air dam
Safety
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks
Additional Features
STEERING MOUNTED CONTROLS
Telescopic steering column
Front side airbag
Pulse Wiper
Second Row Folding Seat
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Trunk Anti Trap Device
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email Kenny U-Pull
Kenny U-Pull
Kenny Cornwall
17703 Headline Rd., Long Sault, ON K0C 1P0
Call Dealer
844-536-XXXX(click to show)
$2,800
+ taxes & licensing
Kenny U-Pull
844-536-6987
2007 Honda Civic