Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Runs - Yes / Drives - Yes - Service Required - Possible Brakes/bearings</p>

2007 Nissan Altima

237,783 KM

Details Description Features

$2,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2007 Nissan Altima

3.5 SE

Watch This Vehicle
12263575

2007 Nissan Altima

3.5 SE

Location

Kenny U-Pull

17703 Headline Rd., Long Sault, ON K0C 1P0

844-536-6987

Contact Seller

$2,500

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
237,783KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1N4BL21E67C225737

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour UNKNOWN
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 44-25-20235-07
  • Mileage 237,783 KM

Vehicle Description

Runs - Yes / Drives - Yes - Service Required - Possible Brakes/bearings

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Power Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
Leather Steering Wheel
Cargo Net

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Power Sunroof
Sunroof
Automatic Headlights
Front air dam

Additional Features

STEERING MOUNTED CONTROLS
Telescopic steering column
Front side airbag
Second Row Folding Seat
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Trunk Anti Trap Device
Heated Exterior Mirror
Cargo Area TieDown
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Electronic Brake Assistance
Tire Inflation-Pressure Monitor

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Kenny U-Pull

Used 2015 Ford Transit Connect XLT LWB for sale in Saint Henri de Lévis, QC
2015 Ford Transit Connect XLT LWB 590,098 KM $4,000 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Toyota RAV4 LE AWD for sale in North Bay, ON
2015 Toyota RAV4 LE AWD 258,957 KM $13,000 + tax & lic
Used 2010 Hyundai Santa Fe GLS 3.5 for sale in Ottawa, ON
2010 Hyundai Santa Fe GLS 3.5 163,712 KM $4,500 + tax & lic

Email Kenny U-Pull

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Kenny U-Pull

Kenny U-Pull

Kenny Cornwall

17703 Headline Rd., Long Sault, ON K0C 1P0

Call Dealer

844-536-XXXX

(click to show)

844-536-6987

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$2,500

+ taxes & licensing

Kenny U-Pull

844-536-6987

Contact Seller
2007 Nissan Altima