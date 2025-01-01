$2,500+ tax & licensing
2007 Nissan Altima
3.5 SE
2007 Nissan Altima
3.5 SE
Location
Kenny U-Pull
17703 Headline Rd., Long Sault, ON K0C 1P0
844-536-6987
$2,500
+ taxes & licensing
Used
237,783KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1N4BL21E67C225737
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour UNKNOWN
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 44-25-20235-07
- Mileage 237,783 KM
Vehicle Description
Runs - Yes / Drives - Yes - Service Required - Possible Brakes/bearings
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Power Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
Leather Steering Wheel
Cargo Net
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Power Sunroof
Sunroof
Automatic Headlights
Front air dam
Additional Features
STEERING MOUNTED CONTROLS
Telescopic steering column
Front side airbag
Second Row Folding Seat
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Trunk Anti Trap Device
Heated Exterior Mirror
Cargo Area TieDown
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Electronic Brake Assistance
Tire Inflation-Pressure Monitor
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Kenny U-Pull
Kenny Cornwall
17703 Headline Rd., Long Sault, ON K0C 1P0
Call Dealer
844-536-XXXX(click to show)
$2,500
+ taxes & licensing
Kenny U-Pull
844-536-6987
2007 Nissan Altima