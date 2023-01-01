$3,300+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$3,300
+ taxes & licensing
Kenny U-Pull
844-536-6987
2008 Chevrolet Cobalt
2008 Chevrolet Cobalt
LT1
Location
Kenny U-Pull
17703 Headline Rd., Long Sault, ON K0C 1P0
844-536-6987
$3,300
+ taxes & licensing
144,700KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9846533
- Stock #: V142902
- VIN: 1G1AL15FX87142902
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue Flash Metallic
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 144,700 KM
Vehicle Description
RUNS AND DRIVES, NO DASH LIGHTS, SOME RUST IN ROCKERS
FONCTIONNE ET ROULE, PAS DE VOYANTS AU TABLEAU DE BORD, UN PEU DE ROUILLE DANS LES BAS DE CAISSE
AS IS - This vehicle is being sold as-is, unfit, and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition. Prices are plus HST and licencing fees. Please Note: This is a Used Vehicle. The equipment listed above is the configuration of the vehicle as originally sold. Items such as Satellite Radio, OnStar and other service subscriptions, original tires, and removable accessories (such as cargo nets) may or may not be included with the vehicle. Mileage was accurate at the time of listing. Check with Kenny U-Pull Cornwall to confirm details or for more information.
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
• Power Windows • Power Mirrors • Power Locks • Keyless Entry • Air Conditioning • Tilt Steering • Pulse Wiper ...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Kenny U-Pull
Kenny U-Pull
Kenny Cornwall
17703 Headline Rd., Long Sault, ON K0C 1P0