Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2009 Kia Rondo

230,800 KM

Details Description Features

$2,400

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$2,400

+ taxes & licensing

Kenny U-Pull

844-536-6987

Contact Seller
2009 Kia Rondo

2009 Kia Rondo

EX

Watch This Vehicle

2009 Kia Rondo

EX

Location

Kenny U-Pull

17703 Headline Rd., Long Sault, ON K0C 1P0

844-536-6987

  1. 10413075
  2. 10413075
  3. 10413075
  4. 10413075
  5. 10413075
  6. 10413075
  7. 10413075
  8. 10413075
  9. 10413075
  10. 10413075
  11. 10413075
  12. 10413075
  13. 10413075
Contact Seller

$2,400

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
230,800KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10413075
  • Stock #: 44-23-17377-09
  • VIN: KNAFG528997256533

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour UNKNOWN
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 230,800 KM

Vehicle Description

Runs - Yes / Drives - Yes / Service Required - Wheel alignment, Tires, Brakes

AS IS - This vehicle is being sold as-is, unfit, and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition. Prices are plus HST and licencing fees. Please Note: This is a Used Vehicle. The equipment listed above is the configuration of the vehicle as originally sold. Items such as Satellite Radio, OnStar and other service subscriptions, original tires, and removable accessories (such as cargo nets) may or may not be included with the vehicle. Mileage was accurate at the time of listing. Check with Kenny U-Pull Cornwall to confirm details or for more information.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

• Tinted Windows  • Power Windows  • Power Mirrors  • Power Locks  • Keyless Entry  • Air Conditioning  • Tilt Steering&nb...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Kenny U-Pull

2009 Pontiac Pursuit...
 83,286 KM
$2,600 + tax & lic
2005 Volvo XC90 2.5T
 165,125 KM
$3,200 + tax & lic
2008 Toyota Matrix XR
 238,645 KM
$2,700 + tax & lic

Email Kenny U-Pull

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Kenny U-Pull

Kenny U-Pull

Kenny Cornwall

17703 Headline Rd., Long Sault, ON K0C 1P0

Call Dealer

844-536-XXXX

(click to show)

844-536-6987

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory