<p>Runs - Yes / Drives - Yes </p>

2012 Dodge Journey

219,326 KM

Details

$3,200

+ tax & licensing
2012 Dodge Journey

SXT

2012 Dodge Journey

SXT

Location

Kenny U-Pull

17703 Headline Rd., Long Sault, ON K0C 1P0

844-536-6987

$3,200

+ taxes & licensing

Used
219,326KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3C4PDCCG6CT316409

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour UNKNOWN
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 219,326 KM

Vehicle Description

Runs - Yes / Drives - Yes

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Power Brakes
Vehicle Stability Control
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
rear window defogger
Cargo Net
Cargo Area Cover

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
tinted windows
Rear Wiper
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps
Interval wipers
Front air dam

Additional Features

STEERING MOUNTED CONTROLS
Telescopic steering column
Front side airbag
Pulse Wiper
Second Row Folding Seat
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Heated Exterior Mirror
Cargo Area TieDown
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Electronic Brake Assistance
Tire Inflation-Pressure Monitor
AM-FM-CD Player

Kenny U-Pull

Kenny U-Pull

Kenny Cornwall

17703 Headline Rd., Long Sault, ON K0C 1P0

844-536-6987

$3,200

+ taxes & licensing

Kenny U-Pull

844-536-6987

2012 Dodge Journey