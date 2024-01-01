$3,400+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2013 Subaru Outback
2.5I Premium
2013 Subaru Outback
2.5I Premium
Location
Kenny U-Pull
17703 Headline Rd., Long Sault, ON K0C 1P0
844-536-6987
$3,400
+ taxes & licensing
221,134KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 4S4BRGGCXD1240823
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour UNKNOWN
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 221,134 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Runs - Yes / Drives - Yes / Service Required - Vehicle is manual and has a shake around 80km/h
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Power Brakes
Vehicle Stability Control
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Locks
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Lumbar Support
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
Cargo Area Cover
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Roof Rack
Daytime Running Lights
Power Sunroof
Sunroof
tinted windows
Rear Wiper
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps
Locking Tailgate
Additional Features
STEERING MOUNTED CONTROLS
Telescopic steering column
Front side airbag
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Cargo Area TieDown
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Electronic Brake Assistance
Load Bearing Exterior Rack
Tire Inflation-Pressure Monitor
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Kenny U-Pull
2007 Toyota Yaris S 279,563 KM $2,400 + tax & lic
2008 Kia Rio 171,400 KM $2,400 + tax & lic
2011 Ford Escape XLT 188,122 KM $3,000 + tax & lic
Email Kenny U-Pull
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Kenny U-Pull
Kenny Cornwall
17703 Headline Rd., Long Sault, ON K0C 1P0
Call Dealer
844-536-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$3,400
+ taxes & licensing
Kenny U-Pull
844-536-6987
2013 Subaru Outback