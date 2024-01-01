Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Runs - Yes / Drives - Yes / Service Required - Vehicle is manual and has a shake around 80km/h</p>

2013 Subaru Outback

221,134 KM

Details Description Features

$3,400

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2013 Subaru Outback

2.5I Premium

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Subaru Outback

2.5I Premium

Location

Kenny U-Pull

17703 Headline Rd., Long Sault, ON K0C 1P0

844-536-6987

  1. 11148055
  2. 11148055
  3. 11148055
  4. 11148055
  5. 11148055
  6. 11148055
  7. 11148055
  8. 11148055
  9. 11148055
  10. 11148055
  11. 11148055
  12. 11148055
  13. 11148055
  14. 11148055
  15. 11148055
  16. 11148055
Contact Seller

$3,400

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
221,134KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 4S4BRGGCXD1240823

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour UNKNOWN
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 221,134 KM

Vehicle Description

Runs - Yes / Drives - Yes / Service Required - Vehicle is manual and has a shake around 80km/h

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Power Brakes
Vehicle Stability Control
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Lumbar Support
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
Cargo Area Cover

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Roof Rack
Daytime Running Lights
Power Sunroof
Sunroof
tinted windows
Rear Wiper
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps
Locking Tailgate

Additional Features

STEERING MOUNTED CONTROLS
Telescopic steering column
Front side airbag
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Cargo Area TieDown
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Electronic Brake Assistance
Load Bearing Exterior Rack
Tire Inflation-Pressure Monitor

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Kenny U-Pull

Used 2007 Toyota Yaris S for sale in La Prairie, QC
2007 Toyota Yaris S 279,563 KM $2,400 + tax & lic
Used 2008 Kia Rio for sale in La Prairie, QC
2008 Kia Rio 171,400 KM $2,400 + tax & lic
Used 2011 Ford Escape XLT for sale in Gatineau, QC
2011 Ford Escape XLT 188,122 KM $3,000 + tax & lic

Email Kenny U-Pull

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Kenny U-Pull

Kenny U-Pull

Kenny Cornwall

17703 Headline Rd., Long Sault, ON K0C 1P0

Call Dealer

844-536-XXXX

(click to show)

844-536-6987

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$3,400

+ taxes & licensing

Kenny U-Pull

844-536-6987

Contact Seller
2013 Subaru Outback