Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Jeep Cherokee

124,000 KM

Details Description Features

$22,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$22,900

+ taxes & licensing

Pete's Car Sales Ltd.

905-774-7657

Contact Seller
2017 Jeep Cherokee

2017 Jeep Cherokee

Limited

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Jeep Cherokee

Limited

Location

Pete's Car Sales Ltd.

103 Saturn St, Lowbanks, ON N0A 1K0

905-774-7657

  1. 1687374259
  2. 1687374270
  3. 1687374272
  4. 1687374272
  5. 1687374280
  6. 1687374275
  7. 1687374280
  8. 1687374279
  9. 1687374275
  10. 1687374275
  11. 1687374267
  12. 1687374279
  13. 1687374280
  14. 1687374271
  15. 1687374276
  16. 1687374279
  17. 1687374274
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$22,900

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
124,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10092573
  • Stock #: 523686
  • VIN: 1C4PJLDS8HW523686

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Light Brownstone Pearl
  • Interior Colour Beige/Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 124,000 KM

Vehicle Description

JUST TRADED IN...........2017 JEEP CHEROKEE LIMITED. LIGHT BROWNSTONE PEARL WITH TAN LEATHER SEATS/BLACK TRIM. FWD. 3.2 LTR V6. 124,000 KMS. VERY WELL MAINTAINED! ONE LOCAL OWNER! CARFAX CANADA CLEAN....NO ACCIDENTS. ALL RECENTLY NEW BRAKES! ALL TIRES 8/32 TREAD. SNOW TIRES ON RIMS INCLUDED. TOW PACKAGE. FULLY LOADED INCLUDING NAVIGATION. HEATED LEATHER SEATS. POWER DRIVERS SEAT WITH POWER LUMBAR. HEATED STEERING WHEEL. HEATED SIDE MIRRORS. REMOTE START. BLUETOOTH. STOP/START MODE. PARK ASSIST. REAR CAMERA. STEERING WHEEL AUDIO CONTROLS. REAR SEAT FORWARD ADJUST. AUTO HEADLIGHTS. FOG LIGHTS. TRACTION & STABILITY CONTROL. 9 SPEED AUTO TRANSMISSION. REAR CARGO ROLLER SHADE. PUSH BUTTON START WITH 2 SMART KEYS. AUTO DIMMING RV MIRROR & MUCH MORE! SUPER CLEAN INSIDE & OUT!

$22,900.00 (HST & MTO FEES EXTRA) 30 DAY WARRANTY. CALL CHRIS FOR MORE DETAILS @ 905-774-1965 or petescarsales@gmail.com

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Warranty

Warranty Included

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Park Assist
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
2 SMART KEYS
Snow Tires/Rims
Stop/Start Mode

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Pete's Car Sales Ltd.

2015 RAM 1500 SPORT ...
 88,400 KM
$36,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Pete's Car Sales Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Pete's Car Sales Ltd.

Pete's Car Sales Ltd.

103 Saturn St, Lowbanks, ON N0A 1K0

Call Dealer

905-774-XXXX

(click to show)

905-774-7657

Alternate Numbers
905-774-1965
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory