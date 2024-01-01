Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><span style=color: #050505; font-family: Segoe UI Historic, Segoe UI, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; white-space-collapse: preserve; background-color: #ffffff;>WHAT A BEAUTY.......LOW KMS!! 2018 KIA SORENTO SXL AWD 7-PASSENGER! ONLY 35,500 KMS!! 3.3 LTR V6 SIX-SPEED AUTOMATIC. SNOW WHITE PEARL MET WITH CHARCOAL PREMIUM NAPA LEATHER SEATS! ONLY ONE PREVIOUS OWNER! CARFAX CANADA CLEAN.....NO ACCIDENTS. THIS VEHICLE IS LIKE NEW INSIDE & OUT! KROWNE RUSTPROOFED! FULLY LOADED INCLUDING PANORAMIC SUNROOF. HEATED & COOLED LEATHER SEATS. AWD LOCK MODES! NAVIGATION. POWER REAR GATE. CHROME 19 RIMS WITH BRAND NEW PIRELLI TIRES! FRONT, SIDE </span><span style=color: #050505; font-family: Segoe UI Historic, Segoe UI, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; white-space-collapse: preserve; background-color: #ffffff;>& REARVIEW CAMERA. APPLE CARPLAY & ANDROID AUTO. ADAPTIVE CRUISE. TILT & TELESCOPIC STEERING WHEEL. COLLISION AVOIDANCE. BLIND SIDE ALERT. PARK DISTANCE CONTROL. LANE DEPARTURE WARNING. TRAC CONTROL. FOG LIGHTS. HEATED SIDE MIRRORS. BOTH FRONT POWER SEATS WITH LUMBAR ADJUST. HEATED STEERING WHEEL. STEERING WHEEL AUDIO CONTROLS. SIDE WINDOW VISORS. KIA FLOOR LINERS. BLUETOOTH & MUCH MORE! BALANCE OF KIA 10YR/160,000 KM POWER TRAIN WARRANTY. $27,900.00 (hst & mto fees extra). CONTACT CHRIS @ 905-774-1965 or petescarsales@gmail.com.</span></p>

2018 Kia Sorento

35,500 KM

Details Description Features

$27,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2018 Kia Sorento

SXL AWD

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Kia Sorento

SXL AWD

Location

Pete's Car Sales Ltd.

103 Saturn St, Lowbanks, ON N0A 1K0

905-774-7657

  1. 1722015248
  2. 1722015248
  3. 1722015250
  4. 1722015249
  5. 1722015249
  6. 1722015249
  7. 1722015250
  8. 1722015250
  9. 1722015248
  10. 1722015248
  11. 1722015250
  12. 1722015248
  13. 1722015249
  14. 1722015250
  15. 1722015249
  16. 1722015250
  17. 1722015249
  18. 1722015249
  19. 1722015249
  20. 1722015249
  21. 1722015249
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$27,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
35,500KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5XYPKDA53JG378318

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Snow White Pearl Me
  • Interior Colour Black Napa Leather
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 35,500 KM

Vehicle Description

WHAT A BEAUTY.......LOW KMS!! 2018 KIA SORENTO SXL AWD 7-PASSENGER! ONLY 35,500 KMS!! 3.3 LTR V6 SIX-SPEED AUTOMATIC. SNOW WHITE PEARL MET WITH CHARCOAL PREMIUM NAPA LEATHER SEATS! ONLY ONE PREVIOUS OWNER! CARFAX CANADA CLEAN.....NO ACCIDENTS. THIS VEHICLE IS LIKE NEW INSIDE & OUT! KROWNE RUSTPROOFED! FULLY LOADED INCLUDING PANORAMIC SUNROOF. HEATED & COOLED LEATHER SEATS. AWD LOCK MODES! NAVIGATION. POWER REAR GATE. CHROME 19" RIMS WITH BRAND NEW PIRELLI TIRES! FRONT, SIDE & REARVIEW CAMERA. APPLE CARPLAY & ANDROID AUTO. ADAPTIVE CRUISE. TILT & TELESCOPIC STEERING WHEEL. COLLISION AVOIDANCE. BLIND SIDE ALERT. PARK DISTANCE CONTROL. LANE DEPARTURE WARNING. TRAC CONTROL. FOG LIGHTS. HEATED SIDE MIRRORS. BOTH FRONT POWER SEATS WITH LUMBAR ADJUST. HEATED STEERING WHEEL. STEERING WHEEL AUDIO CONTROLS. SIDE WINDOW VISORS. KIA FLOOR LINERS. BLUETOOTH & MUCH MORE! BALANCE OF KIA 10YR/160,000 KM POWER TRAIN WARRANTY. $27,900.00 (hst & mto fees extra). CONTACT CHRIS @ 905-774-1965 or petescarsales@gmail.com.

Vehicle Features

Packages

SXL

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist
Auto Hold Brake

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
new pirelli tires
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Rearview Camera
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
Apple CarPlay

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Air Conditioned Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Balance of Factory Warranty

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Additional Features

Side Window Visors
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Krowne Rustproof
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Molded Mud Guards
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate
Kia Floor Liners
2 Proximity Keys

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Pete's Car Sales Ltd.

Used 2018 Kia Sorento SXL AWD for sale in Lowbanks, ON
2018 Kia Sorento SXL AWD 35,500 KM $27,900 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Toyota RAV4 LE AWD for sale in Lowbanks, ON
2021 Toyota RAV4 LE AWD 16,800 KM $33,900 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Pete's Car Sales Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Pete's Car Sales Ltd.

Pete's Car Sales Ltd.

103 Saturn St, Lowbanks, ON N0A 1K0
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-774-XXXX

(click to show)

905-774-7657

Alternate Numbers
905-774-1965
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$27,900

+ taxes & licensing

Pete's Car Sales Ltd.

905-774-7657

Contact Seller
2018 Kia Sorento