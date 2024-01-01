$27,900+ tax & licensing
2018 Kia Sorento
SXL AWD
Location
Pete's Car Sales Ltd.
103 Saturn St, Lowbanks, ON N0A 1K0
905-774-7657
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Snow White Pearl Me
- Interior Colour Black Napa Leather
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 35,500 KM
Vehicle Description
WHAT A BEAUTY.......LOW KMS!! 2018 KIA SORENTO SXL AWD 7-PASSENGER! ONLY 35,500 KMS!! 3.3 LTR V6 SIX-SPEED AUTOMATIC. SNOW WHITE PEARL MET WITH CHARCOAL PREMIUM NAPA LEATHER SEATS! ONLY ONE PREVIOUS OWNER! CARFAX CANADA CLEAN.....NO ACCIDENTS. THIS VEHICLE IS LIKE NEW INSIDE & OUT! KROWNE RUSTPROOFED! FULLY LOADED INCLUDING PANORAMIC SUNROOF. HEATED & COOLED LEATHER SEATS. AWD LOCK MODES! NAVIGATION. POWER REAR GATE. CHROME 19" RIMS WITH BRAND NEW PIRELLI TIRES! FRONT, SIDE & REARVIEW CAMERA. APPLE CARPLAY & ANDROID AUTO. ADAPTIVE CRUISE. TILT & TELESCOPIC STEERING WHEEL. COLLISION AVOIDANCE. BLIND SIDE ALERT. PARK DISTANCE CONTROL. LANE DEPARTURE WARNING. TRAC CONTROL. FOG LIGHTS. HEATED SIDE MIRRORS. BOTH FRONT POWER SEATS WITH LUMBAR ADJUST. HEATED STEERING WHEEL. STEERING WHEEL AUDIO CONTROLS. SIDE WINDOW VISORS. KIA FLOOR LINERS. BLUETOOTH & MUCH MORE! BALANCE OF KIA 10YR/160,000 KM POWER TRAIN WARRANTY. $27,900.00 (hst & mto fees extra). CONTACT CHRIS @ 905-774-1965 or petescarsales@gmail.com.
