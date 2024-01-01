Menu
JUST IN…….LOW KMS!…..2020 VW ATLAS CROSS SPORT EXECLINE AWD WITH R-LINE TRIM PACKAGE! ONLY 67,700 KMS! TRUE WHITE WITH PERFORATED VIENNA LEATHER SEATS. 3.6 LTR V6. 276 HP. 5,000 POUND TOWING CAPACITY! ONLY ONE PREVIOUS ONTARIO OWNER! CARFAX CANADA CLEAN.....NO ACCIDENTS. LIKE NEW CONDITION INSIDE & OUT! MAINTENANCE RECORDS WITHIN FROM VW DEALER. BRAND NEW REAR BRAKES/ROTORS. FRONT BRAKES PADS 75%. ALL TIRES 7/32 TREAD. NEW FULL SYNTHETIC OIL CHANGE. 2 SMART KEYS INCLUDED. FULLY LOADED WITH TOO MANY OPTIONS TO LIST. HARMON KARDON PREMIUM SOUND WITH SUB-WOOFER. REMOTE START. POWER REAR HATCH. HEATED & COOLED LEATHER SEATS. NAVIGATION. REAR & OVERHEAD VISION CAMERA. PANO POWER SUNROOF. 21 SPORT ALLOY WHEELS & MUCH MUCH MORE! BALANCE OF VW WARRANTY....IN SERVICE DATE: MAY 12, 2020. BALANCE OF 4YR/80,000KM B TO B & 5YR/100,000KM POWER TRAIN COVERAGE. $37,900.00 (hst & mto fees not included) CONTACT CHRIS @ 905-774-1965 or petescarsales@gmail.com. www.petescarsales.com

2020 Volkswagen Atlas

67,700 KM

$37,900

+ tax & licensing
Pete's Car Sales Ltd.

103 Saturn St, Lowbanks, ON N0A 1K0

905-774-7657

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

VIN 1V2TE2CAXLC211190

  • Exterior Colour Pure White
  • Interior Colour Black-Tan
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 67,700 KM

Vehicle Description

JUST IN…….LOW KMS!…..2020 VW ATLAS CROSS SPORT EXECLINE AWD WITH R-LINE TRIM PACKAGE! ONLY 67,700 KMS! TRUE WHITE WITH PERFORATED VIENNA LEATHER SEATS. 3.6 LTR V6. 276 HP. 5,000 POUND TOWING CAPACITY! ONLY ONE PREVIOUS ONTARIO OWNER! CARFAX CANADA CLEAN.....NO ACCIDENTS. LIKE NEW CONDITION INSIDE & OUT! MAINTENANCE RECORDS WITHIN FROM VW DEALER. BRAND NEW REAR BRAKES/ROTORS. FRONT BRAKES PADS 75%. ALL TIRES 7/32 TREAD. NEW FULL SYNTHETIC OIL CHANGE. 2 SMART KEYS INCLUDED. FULLY LOADED WITH TOO MANY OPTIONS TO LIST. HARMON KARDON PREMIUM SOUND WITH SUB-WOOFER. REMOTE START. POWER REAR HATCH. HEATED & COOLED LEATHER SEATS. NAVIGATION. REAR & OVERHEAD VISION CAMERA. PANO POWER SUNROOF. 21" SPORT ALLOY WHEELS & MUCH MUCH MORE! BALANCE OF VW WARRANTY....IN SERVICE DATE: MAY 12, 2020. BALANCE OF 4YR/80,000KM B TO B & 5YR/100,000KM POWER TRAIN COVERAGE. $37,900.00 (hst & mto fees not included) CONTACT CHRIS @ 905-774-1965 or petescarsales@gmail.com. www.petescarsales.com

R-Line Trim Package

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist
Lane Keeping Assist
Auto Hold Brake

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Remote Engine Start
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Navigation System
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cooled Seats
Air Conditioned Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Balance of Factory Warranty

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Hands-Free Liftgate
Automatic Parking
2 Smart Proximity Keys

