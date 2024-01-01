$37,900+ tax & licensing
2020 Volkswagen Atlas
Cross Sport Execline 4 Motion
Location
Pete's Car Sales Ltd.
103 Saturn St, Lowbanks, ON N0A 1K0
905-774-7657
- Exterior Colour Pure White
- Interior Colour Black-Tan
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 67,700 KM
Vehicle Description
JUST IN…….LOW KMS!…..2020 VW ATLAS CROSS SPORT EXECLINE AWD WITH R-LINE TRIM PACKAGE! ONLY 67,700 KMS! TRUE WHITE WITH PERFORATED VIENNA LEATHER SEATS. 3.6 LTR V6. 276 HP. 5,000 POUND TOWING CAPACITY! ONLY ONE PREVIOUS ONTARIO OWNER! CARFAX CANADA CLEAN.....NO ACCIDENTS. LIKE NEW CONDITION INSIDE & OUT! MAINTENANCE RECORDS WITHIN FROM VW DEALER. BRAND NEW REAR BRAKES/ROTORS. FRONT BRAKES PADS 75%. ALL TIRES 7/32 TREAD. NEW FULL SYNTHETIC OIL CHANGE. 2 SMART KEYS INCLUDED. FULLY LOADED WITH TOO MANY OPTIONS TO LIST. HARMON KARDON PREMIUM SOUND WITH SUB-WOOFER. REMOTE START. POWER REAR HATCH. HEATED & COOLED LEATHER SEATS. NAVIGATION. REAR & OVERHEAD VISION CAMERA. PANO POWER SUNROOF. 21" SPORT ALLOY WHEELS & MUCH MUCH MORE! BALANCE OF VW WARRANTY....IN SERVICE DATE: MAY 12, 2020. BALANCE OF 4YR/80,000KM B TO B & 5YR/100,000KM POWER TRAIN COVERAGE. $37,900.00 (hst & mto fees not included) CONTACT CHRIS @ 905-774-1965 or petescarsales@gmail.com. www.petescarsales.com
Pete's Car Sales Ltd.
905-774-7657
