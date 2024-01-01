Menu
<p><strong><span style=color: #050505; font-family: Segoe UI Historic, Segoe UI, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; white-space-collapse: preserve; background-color: #ffffff;>WHAT!!!!!.....ONLY 16,800 KMS!! 2021 TOYOTA RAV4 LE AWD. SILVER SKY MET WITH BLACK CLOTH SEATS. SUPER LOW KMS! CARFAX CANADA CLEAN.....NO ACCIDENTS. ONE PREVIOUS OWNER. THIS VEHICLE IS IN LIKE NEW CONDITION! LOADED WITH MANY OPTIONS INCLUDING AWD LOCK MODES. HEATED CLOTH SEATS. BLUETOOTH. LANE DEPARTURE SYSTEM. BLIND SPOT ALERT. COLLISION AVOIDANCE. ACTIVE PARK ASSIST. REAR CAMERA. REAR CARGO SHADE. APPLE CAR PLAY/ANDROID AUTO WITH THE ENTUNE APP. CLIMATE CONTROL. MOLDED MUD </span><span style=color: #050505; font-family: Segoe UI Historic, Segoe UI, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; white-space-collapse: preserve; background-color: #ffffff;>GUARDS. TOYOTA RUBBER FLOOR LINERS. HOOD GUARD. TRAC CONTROL. AUTO HEAD LIGHTS. REAR WIPER. HEATED WIPER PARK. AUTO STOP START & MUCH MORE! BALANCE OF TOYOTA WARRANTY. IN SERVICE DATE: MARCH 3, 2021. $33,900.00 (HST & MTO FEES NOT INCLUDED). CONTACT CHRIS @ 905-774-1965 or petescarsales@gmail.com.</span></strong></p>

2021 Toyota RAV4

16,800 KM

$33,900

+ tax & licensing
2021 Toyota RAV4

LE AWD

2021 Toyota RAV4

LE AWD

Pete's Car Sales Ltd.

103 Saturn St, Lowbanks, ON N0A 1K0

905-774-7657

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$33,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
16,800KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2T3B1RFV9MC186489

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver Sky Met
  • Interior Colour Black Cloth
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 16,800 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist
Lane Keeping Assist
Auto Hold Brake

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Rearview Camera
Apple CarPlay

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Warranty

Balance of Factory Warranty

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Rustproofed
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Hood Guard
Molded Mud Guards
Cross-Traffic Alert

Used 2021 Toyota RAV4 LE AWD for sale in Lowbanks, ON
Pete's Car Sales Ltd.

Pete's Car Sales Ltd.

103 Saturn St, Lowbanks, ON N0A 1K0
905-774-7657

$33,900

+ taxes & licensing

Pete's Car Sales Ltd.

905-774-7657

2021 Toyota RAV4