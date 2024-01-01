$33,900+ tax & licensing
Location
Pete's Car Sales Ltd.
103 Saturn St, Lowbanks, ON N0A 1K0
905-774-7657
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver Sky Met
- Interior Colour Black Cloth
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 16,800 KM
Vehicle Description
WHAT!!!!!.....ONLY 16,800 KMS!! 2021 TOYOTA RAV4 LE AWD. SILVER SKY MET WITH BLACK CLOTH SEATS. SUPER LOW KMS! CARFAX CANADA CLEAN.....NO ACCIDENTS. ONE PREVIOUS OWNER. THIS VEHICLE IS IN LIKE NEW CONDITION! LOADED WITH MANY OPTIONS INCLUDING AWD LOCK MODES. HEATED CLOTH SEATS. BLUETOOTH. LANE DEPARTURE SYSTEM. BLIND SPOT ALERT. COLLISION AVOIDANCE. ACTIVE PARK ASSIST. REAR CAMERA. REAR CARGO SHADE. APPLE CAR PLAY/ANDROID AUTO WITH THE ENTUNE APP. CLIMATE CONTROL. MOLDED MUD GUARDS. TOYOTA RUBBER FLOOR LINERS. HOOD GUARD. TRAC CONTROL. AUTO HEAD LIGHTS. REAR WIPER. HEATED WIPER PARK. AUTO STOP START & MUCH MORE! BALANCE OF TOYOTA WARRANTY. IN SERVICE DATE: MARCH 3, 2021. $33,900.00 (HST & MTO FEES NOT INCLUDED). CONTACT CHRIS @ 905-774-1965 or petescarsales@gmail.com.
