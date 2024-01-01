$34,800+ tax & licensing
2023 Kia Seltos
SX TURBO AWD
Location
Pete's Car Sales Ltd.
103 Saturn St, Lowbanks, ON N0A 1K0
905-774-7657
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gravity Grey Pearl
- Interior Colour Black Leather
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 11,700 KM
Vehicle Description
JUST IN! 2023 KIA SELTOS SX AWD 1.6 TURBO. ONLY 11,700 KMS!! GRAVITY GREY PEARL WITH BLACK LEATHER SEATS. 18" ALLOY WHEELS. ONE PREVIOUS ONTARIO OWNER....NOT A RENTAL. CARFAX CANADA CLEAN.....NO ACCIDENTS. LIKE NEW INSIDE & OUT! TOO MANY OPTIONS TO MENTION BUT ADDED ACCESSORIES INCLUDE FRONT HOOD GUARD. FRONT TINTED WINDOWS. ELECTRONIC CORROSION CONTROL UNIT. ALSO FACTORY REMOTE START. PUSH BUTTON START WITH 2 PROXIMITY SMART KEYS. DASH HEADS UP DISPLAY. WIRELESS PHONE CHARGER! BOTH FRONT POWER HEATED/COOLED LEATHER SEATS. HEATED REAR SEATS & MUCH MORE! FACTORY WARRANTY START DATE: FEB. 22, 2023. BALANCE OF KIA B TO B FACTORY WARRANTY FOR 5 YRS OR 100,000 KMS FROM FEB 22/23! $34,800.00 (HST & mto fees not included) FREE SILENT SENTINEL SECURITY THEFT DETERENT PROTECTION! CONTACT CHRIS FOR MORE DETAILS @ 905-774-1965 or petescarsales@gmail.com. www.petescarsales.com
