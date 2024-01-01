Menu
11922320

Pete's Car Sales Ltd.

103 Saturn St, Lowbanks, ON N0A 1K0

905-774-7657

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

  • Exterior Colour Gravity Grey Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black Leather
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 11,700 KM

Vehicle Description

JUST IN!  2023 KIA SELTOS SX AWD 1.6 TURBO. ONLY 11,700 KMS!! GRAVITY GREY PEARL WITH BLACK LEATHER SEATS. 18" ALLOY WHEELS. ONE PREVIOUS ONTARIO OWNER....NOT A RENTAL. CARFAX CANADA CLEAN.....NO ACCIDENTS. LIKE NEW INSIDE & OUT! TOO MANY OPTIONS TO MENTION BUT ADDED ACCESSORIES INCLUDE FRONT HOOD GUARD. FRONT TINTED WINDOWS. ELECTRONIC CORROSION CONTROL UNIT.  ALSO FACTORY REMOTE START. PUSH BUTTON START WITH 2 PROXIMITY SMART KEYS. DASH HEADS UP DISPLAY. WIRELESS PHONE CHARGER! BOTH FRONT POWER HEATED/COOLED LEATHER SEATS. HEATED REAR SEATS & MUCH MORE! FACTORY WARRANTY START DATE: FEB. 22, 2023. BALANCE OF KIA B TO B FACTORY WARRANTY FOR 5 YRS OR 100,000 KMS FROM FEB 22/23! $34,800.00 (HST & mto fees not included) FREE SILENT SENTINEL SECURITY THEFT DETERENT PROTECTION! CONTACT CHRIS FOR MORE DETAILS @ 905-774-1965 or petescarsales@gmail.com. www.petescarsales.com  

SX

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
tinted windows
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Remote Engine Start
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Rearview Camera
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
Apple CarPlay
Wireless Charger

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cooled Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Balance of Factory Warranty

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Additional Features

Heads-Up Display
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Premium Synthetic Seats
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Hood Guard
ELECTRONIC RUST CONTROL

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

