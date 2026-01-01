$34,900+ taxes & licensing
2023 Kia Sportage
X-line Limited
2023 Kia Sportage
X-line Limited
Location
Pete's Car Sales Ltd.
103 Saturn St, Lowbanks, ON N0A 1K0
905-774-7657
Certified
$34,900
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Snow White Pearl
- Interior Colour Ebony Leather
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 52,000 KM
Vehicle Description
JUST IN! 2023 KIA SPORTAGE X-LINE LIMITED AWD. ONLY 52,000 KMS! PEARL WHITE MET WITH EBONY QUILTED LEATHER SEATS. 2.5 LTR 4 CYL WITH A 8 SPEED TRANS. CARFAX CANADA CLEAN.....NO ACCIDENTS. ONLY ONE PREVIOUS ONTARIO OWNER. MINT SHAPE INSIDE & OUT! 19" ALLOY WHEELS. REAR CARGO LINER. FULLY LOADED INCLUDING FULL PANORAMIC SUNROOF. POWER REAR LIFTGATE. NAVIGATION ON LARGE 12.3" DISPLAY SCREEN! HEATED/VENTILATED POWER FRONT SEATS WITH MEMORY & HEATED REAR SEATS. HARMAN KARDON PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM! PUSH BUTTON START WITH 2 SMART KEY FAUBS. BLIND SIDE ALERT. COLLISION AVOIDANCE SYSTEM. ALL AROUND VISION CAMERA. REMOTE START & MUCH MUCH MORE! BALANCE OF KIA 5YR/100,000KM WARRANTY FROM MAY 24, 2023. $34,900.00 (HST & MTO EXTRA) CONTACT CHRIS @ 905-774-1965 or petescarsales@gmail.com www.petescarsales.com
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905-774-7657
Alternate Numbers905-774-1965
+ taxes & licensing>
905-774-7657