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<p><strong>JUST IN!  2023 KIA SPORTAGE X-LINE LIMITED AWD. ONLY 52,000 KMS! PEARL WHITE MET WITH EBONY QUILTED LEATHER SEATS. 2.5 LTR 4 CYL WITH A 8 SPEED TRANS. CARFAX CANADA CLEAN.....NO ACCIDENTS. ONLY ONE PREVIOUS ONTARIO OWNER. MINT SHAPE INSIDE & OUT! 19 ALLOY WHEELS. REAR CARGO LINER. FULLY LOADED INCLUDING FULL PANORAMIC SUNROOF. POWER REAR LIFTGATE. NAVIGATION ON LARGE 12.3 DISPLAY SCREEN! HEATED/VENTILATED POWER FRONT SEATS WITH MEMORY & HEATED REAR SEATS. HARMAN KARDON PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM! PUSH BUTTON START WITH 2 SMART KEY FAUBS. BLIND SIDE ALERT. COLLISION AVOIDANCE SYSTEM. ALL AROUND VISION CAMERA. REMOTE START & MUCH MUCH MORE! BALANCE OF KIA 5YR/100,000KM WARRANTY FROM MAY 24, 2023. $34,900.00 (HST & MTO EXTRA) CONTACT CHRIS @ 905-774-1965 or petescarsales@gmail.com www.petescarsales.com </strong></p>

2023 Kia Sportage

52,000 KM

Details Description Features

$34,900

+ taxes & licensing
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2023 Kia Sportage

X-line Limited

Watch This Vehicle
14341589

2023 Kia Sportage

X-line Limited

Location

Pete's Car Sales Ltd.

103 Saturn St, Lowbanks, ON N0A 1K0

905-774-7657

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Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$34,900

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
52,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KNDPXCAF3P7165556

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Snow White Pearl
  • Interior Colour Ebony Leather
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 52,000 KM

Vehicle Description

JUST IN!  2023 KIA SPORTAGE X-LINE LIMITED AWD. ONLY 52,000 KMS! PEARL WHITE MET WITH EBONY QUILTED LEATHER SEATS. 2.5 LTR 4 CYL WITH A 8 SPEED TRANS. CARFAX CANADA CLEAN.....NO ACCIDENTS. ONLY ONE PREVIOUS ONTARIO OWNER. MINT SHAPE INSIDE & OUT! 19" ALLOY WHEELS. REAR CARGO LINER. FULLY LOADED INCLUDING FULL PANORAMIC SUNROOF. POWER REAR LIFTGATE. NAVIGATION ON LARGE 12.3" DISPLAY SCREEN! HEATED/VENTILATED POWER FRONT SEATS WITH MEMORY & HEATED REAR SEATS. HARMAN KARDON PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM! PUSH BUTTON START WITH 2 SMART KEY FAUBS. BLIND SIDE ALERT. COLLISION AVOIDANCE SYSTEM. ALL AROUND VISION CAMERA. REMOTE START & MUCH MUCH MORE! BALANCE OF KIA 5YR/100,000KM WARRANTY FROM MAY 24, 2023. $34,900.00 (HST & MTO EXTRA) CONTACT CHRIS @ 905-774-1965 or petescarsales@gmail.com www.petescarsales.com 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist
Auto Hold Brake

Exterior

Fog Lights
Heated Mirrors
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Navigation System
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cooled Seats
Air Conditioned Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Windows

Panoramic Roof

Warranty

Balance of Factory Warranty

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Premium Synthetic Seats
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Hands-Free Liftgate
Pre-Collision System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Pete's Car Sales Ltd.

Pete's Car Sales Ltd.

103 Saturn St, Lowbanks, ON N0A 1K0
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UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

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905-774-XXXX

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905-774-7657

Alternate Numbers
905-774-1965
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$34,900

+ taxes & licensing>

Pete's Car Sales Ltd.

905-774-7657

2023 Kia Sportage