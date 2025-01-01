$41,900+ taxes & licensing
2024 Jeep Compass
Limited 4X4
Location
Pete's Car Sales Ltd.
103 Saturn St, Lowbanks, ON N0A 1K0
905-774-7657
Certified
$41,900
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Fathom Blue Pearl Met
- Interior Colour Black Leather
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 12,500 KM
Vehicle Description
HERE'S A BEAUTY!! 2024 JEEP COMPASS LIMITED ELITE 4X4. ONLY 12,500 KMS! SHARP FATHOM BLUE PEARL METALLIC WITH A BLACK ROOF. 19" ELITE PACKAGE RIMS. 2.0 LTR TURBO 4 CYL WITH AN 8 SPEED TRANS. CHRYSLER COMPANY CAR. CARFAX CANADA CLEAN.....NO ACCIDENTS. LIKE NEW CONDITION! THIS MODEL IS $55,000.00 TO PURCHASE NEW. TOO MANY OPTIONS TO LIST ALL BUT INCLUDES NAVIGATION ON A 10" TOUCH DISPLAY. APPLE CAR PLAY & ANDROID AUTO. FULL PANORAMIC SUNROOF. HEATED & COOLED PREMIUM LEATHER SEATS. PREMIUM ALPINE SOUND SYSTEM. REMOTE START. POWER REAR HATCH. REARVIEW & SURROUND VIEW CAMERA. ALL WHEEL DRIVE LOCK OPTION WITH 3 AWD MODES. LANE KEEP ASSIST. FRONT & REAR COLLISION AVOIDANCE. BLIND SIDE ALERT. PUSH BUTTON START WITH SENTRY ENTRY. HEATED STEERING WHEEL & MUCH MORE! WARRANTY START DATE IS AUG. 7, 2024. BALANCE OF JEEP WARRANTY IS 3YR/60,000 KM B TO B & 5YR/100,000 KM POWER TRAIN. $41,900.00 (hst & mto fees extra) SAVE $13K FROM NEW WITH ONLY 12,500 KMS! CONTACT CHRIS @ 905-774-1965 or petescarsales@gmail.com www.petescarsales.com
905-774-7657