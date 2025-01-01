Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><strong><span style=color: #080809; font-family: Segoe UI Historic, Segoe UI, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; white-space-collapse: preserve; background-color: #ffffff;>HERES A BEAUTY!! 2024 JEEP COMPASS LIMITED ELITE 4X4. ONLY 12,500 KMS! SHARP FATHOM BLUE PEARL METALLIC WITH A BLACK ROOF. 19 ELITE PACKAGE RIMS. 2.0 LTR TURBO 4 CYL </span><span style=color: #080809; font-family: Segoe UI Historic, Segoe UI, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; white-space-collapse: preserve; background-color: #ffffff;>WITH AN 8 SPEED TRANS. CHRYSLER COMPANY CAR. CARFAX CANADA CLEAN.....NO ACCIDENTS. LIKE NEW CONDITION! THIS MODEL IS $55,000.00 TO PURCHASE NEW. TOO MANY OPTIONS TO LIST ALL BUT INCLUDES NAVIGATION ON A 10 TOUCH DISPLAY. APPLE CAR PLAY & ANDROID AUTO. FULL PANORAMIC SUNROOF. HEATED & COOLED PREMIUM LEATHER SEATS. PREMIUM ALPINE SOUND SYSTEM. REMOTE START. POWER REAR HATCH. REARVIEW & SURROUND VIEW CAMERA. ALL WHEEL DRIVE LOCK OPTION WITH 3 AWD MODES. LANE KEEP ASSIST. FRONT & REAR COLLISION AVOIDANCE. BLIND SIDE ALERT. PUSH BUTTON START WITH SENTRY ENTRY. HEATED STEERING WHEEL & MUCH MORE! WARRANTY START DATE IS AUG. 7, 2024. BALANCE OF JEEP WARRANTY IS 3YR/60,000 KM B TO B & 5YR/100,000 KM POWER TRAIN. $41,900.00 (hst & mto fees extra) SAVE $13K FROM NEW WITH ONLY 12,500 KMS! CONTACT CHRIS @ 905-774-1965 or petescarsales@gmail.com </span></strong><span class=html-span xdj266r x14z9mp xat24cr x1lziwak xexx8yu xyri2b x18d9i69 x1c1uobl x1hl2dhg x16tdsg8 x1vvkbs style=overflow-wrap: break-word; margin-inline: 0px; padding-inline: 0px; padding-bottom: 0px; margin-bottom: 0px; margin-top: 0px; padding-top: 0px; font-family: Segoe UI Historic, Segoe UI, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; color: #080809; font-size: 15px; white-space-collapse: preserve; background-color: #ffffff;><a class=x1i10hfl xjbqb8w x1ejq31n x18oe1m7 x1sy0etr xstzfhl x972fbf x10w94by x1qhh985 x14e42zd x9f619 x1ypdohk xt0psk2 x3ct3a4 xdj266r x14z9mp xat24cr x1lziwak xexx8yu xyri2b x18d9i69 x1c1uobl x16tdsg8 x1hl2dhg xggy1nq x1a2a7pz xkrqix3 x1sur9pj x1fey0fg x1s688f style=color: #0064d1; cursor: pointer; text-decoration-line: none; text-align: inherit; list-style-type: none; box-sizing: border-box; background-color: transparent; outline: none; -webkit-tap-highlight-color: transparent; font-weight: 600; touch-action: manipulation; display: inline; border-inline-width: 0px; margin-inline: 0px; border-inline-style: none; padding-inline: 0px; padding-bottom: 0px; border-top-style: none; border-bottom-width: 0px; border-bottom-style: none; border-top-width: 0px; margin-bottom: 0px; margin-top: 0px; padding-top: 0px; font-family: inherit; tabindex=0 role=link href=http://www.petescarsales.com/?fbclid=IwZXh0bgNhZW0CMTAAYnJpZBExcGZJcVN0UE5TZ1J4NU56TAEeREfZn8pLhfIMEuIIbZogCQVbjodcet3EkTghNCwad3GvaQ5eQ7JO14yk3s0_aem_cgwIfk2FSXfCOu9pmagTwA target=_blank rel=nofollow noopener noreferrer><strong>www.petescarsales.com</strong></a></span></p>

2024 Jeep Compass

12,500 KM

Details Description Features

$41,900

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2024 Jeep Compass

Limited 4X4

Watch This Vehicle
12964307

2024 Jeep Compass

Limited 4X4

Location

Pete's Car Sales Ltd.

103 Saturn St, Lowbanks, ON N0A 1K0

905-774-7657

  1. 1757683370098
  2. 1757683370609
  3. 1757683371056
  4. 1757683371508
  5. 1757683371972
  6. 1757683372381
  7. 1757683372823
  8. 1757683373305
  9. 1757683373726
  10. 1757683374132
  11. 1757683374573
  12. 1757683375022
  13. 1757683375461
  14. 1757683375902
  15. 1757683376324
  16. 1757683376721
  17. 1757683377164
  18. 1757683377613
  19. 1757683378014
  20. 1757684127
  21. 1757684127
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$41,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
12,500KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3C4NJDCN4RT167348

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Fathom Blue Pearl Met
  • Interior Colour Black Leather
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 12,500 KM

Vehicle Description

HERE'S A BEAUTY!! 2024 JEEP COMPASS LIMITED ELITE 4X4. ONLY 12,500 KMS! SHARP FATHOM BLUE PEARL METALLIC WITH A BLACK ROOF. 19" ELITE PACKAGE RIMS. 2.0 LTR TURBO 4 CYL WITH AN 8 SPEED TRANS. CHRYSLER COMPANY CAR. CARFAX CANADA CLEAN.....NO ACCIDENTS. LIKE NEW CONDITION! THIS MODEL IS $55,000.00 TO PURCHASE NEW. TOO MANY OPTIONS TO LIST ALL BUT INCLUDES NAVIGATION ON A 10" TOUCH DISPLAY. APPLE CAR PLAY & ANDROID AUTO. FULL PANORAMIC SUNROOF. HEATED & COOLED PREMIUM LEATHER SEATS. PREMIUM ALPINE SOUND SYSTEM. REMOTE START. POWER REAR HATCH. REARVIEW & SURROUND VIEW CAMERA. ALL WHEEL DRIVE LOCK OPTION WITH 3 AWD MODES. LANE KEEP ASSIST. FRONT & REAR COLLISION AVOIDANCE. BLIND SIDE ALERT. PUSH BUTTON START WITH SENTRY ENTRY. HEATED STEERING WHEEL & MUCH MORE! WARRANTY START DATE IS AUG. 7, 2024. BALANCE OF JEEP WARRANTY IS 3YR/60,000 KM B TO B & 5YR/100,000 KM POWER TRAIN. $41,900.00 (hst & mto fees extra) SAVE $13K FROM NEW WITH ONLY 12,500 KMS! CONTACT CHRIS @ 905-774-1965 or petescarsales@gmail.com www.petescarsales.com

Vehicle Features

Packages

ELITE

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist
Auto Hold Brake

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cooled Seats
Air Conditioned Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Balance of Factory Warranty

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Pre-Collision System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Pete's Car Sales Ltd.

Used 2024 Jeep Compass Limited 4X4 for sale in Lowbanks, ON
2024 Jeep Compass Limited 4X4 12,500 KM $41,900 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Chevrolet Trax 1RS for sale in Lowbanks, ON
2024 Chevrolet Trax 1RS 6,300 KM $28,900 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Nissan Qashqai SL AWD for sale in Lowbanks, ON
2020 Nissan Qashqai SL AWD 69,000 KM $20,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Pete's Car Sales Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Pete's Car Sales Ltd.

Pete's Car Sales Ltd.

103 Saturn St, Lowbanks, ON N0A 1K0
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-774-XXXX

(click to show)

905-774-7657

Alternate Numbers
905-774-1965
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$41,900

+ taxes & licensing>

Pete's Car Sales Ltd.

905-774-7657

2024 Jeep Compass