$35,000+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$35,000
+ taxes & licensing
Patterson Auto Sales
613-473-4000
1977 Chevrolet C1500/K1500
1977 Chevrolet C1500/K1500
Location
Patterson Auto Sales
13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0
613-473-4000
$35,000
+ taxes & licensing
157,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8788265
- Stock #: 165238
- VIN: CC01471165238
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour UNKNOWN
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 157,000 KM
Vehicle Description
FULLY RESTORED VERY CLEAN TRUCK ! YOU WONT FIND A CLEANER ONE!
SEE THE MODIFICATION:
Engine 6.0 LS fully refreshed
243 heads
howard cam int.219 exh228 lift.525
Holley intake
Holley carburator 750 dp #4779
Ignition MSD #6010
Long tube headers SCHOENFELD
Complete dual 3'' exhaust w/flowmaster mufflers
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Patterson Auto Sales
Patterson Auto Sales
13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0