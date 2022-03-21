Menu
1977 Chevrolet C1500/K1500

157,000 KM

$35,000

+ tax & licensing
Patterson Auto Sales

613-473-4000

Patterson Auto Sales

13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0

613-473-4000

157,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8788265
  • Stock #: 165238
  • VIN: CC01471165238

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour UNKNOWN
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 157,000 KM

Vehicle Description

FULLY RESTORED VERY CLEAN TRUCK ! YOU WONT FIND A CLEANER ONE!

SEE THE MODIFICATION:

Engine 6.0 LS fully refreshed

243 heads

howard cam int.219 exh228 lift.525

Holley intake

Holley carburator 750 dp #4779

Ignition MSD #6010

Long tube headers SCHOENFELD

Complete dual 3'' exhaust w/flowmaster mufflers



13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0

