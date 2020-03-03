Menu
2002 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE

2002 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE

Patterson Auto Sales

13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0

613-473-4000

$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 179,000KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4766733
  • Stock #: 2E218564
  • VIN: 1GTEK14V32E218564
Exterior Colour
Black
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
2-door

Long box regular cab, Rare find in this condition, a must see for the year, don't compare to the rust pails out there, this one is solid, newer all season tires, extra set of alloy rims with good snows in pics, 4.8L v8, 4x4, Safetied with a 150 point inspection, we finance we have over 80 vehicles in stock under 10k, up to 3 year warranty available, we finance fill out an application online @ we are open Mon-Fri 8 till 5 and Sat 8.30 till 1 (we are closed on long weekends)

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • ABS
  • Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Overhead Console
  • Automatic Headlights
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
Powertrain
  • Four Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • 8 Cylinder Engine
Seating
  • Cloth Seats
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Comfort
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
Trim
  • Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • Locking Rear Differential
  • Alarm System/Anti-Theft System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Patterson Auto Sales

Patterson Auto Sales

13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0

