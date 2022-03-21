$6,995+ tax & licensing
2002 Volkswagen New Beetle
GLS 2.0
13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0
152,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8689916
- Stock #: 2M457211
- VIN: 3VWCB21C42M457211
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Platinum Grey Metallic
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 152,000 KM
Vehicle Description
SUNROOF-HEATED SEATS-NEW TIMING BELT-NO RUST!
Vehicle Features
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
rear window defogger
Cargo Area Cover
Keyless Entry
Daytime Running Lights
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Fog Lamps
Steel Wheels
Interval wipers
Front air dam
Telescopic steering column
Front side airbag
Pulse Wiper
Second Row Folding Seat
Trunk Anti Trap Device
Heated Exterior Mirror
Vehicle Anti-Theft
