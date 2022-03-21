Menu
2002 Volkswagen New Beetle

152,000 KM

$6,995

+ tax & licensing
$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

Patterson Auto Sales

613-473-4000

2002 Volkswagen New Beetle

2002 Volkswagen New Beetle

GLS 2.0

2002 Volkswagen New Beetle

GLS 2.0

Patterson Auto Sales

13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0

613-473-4000

$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

152,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8689916
  • Stock #: 2M457211
  • VIN: 3VWCB21C42M457211

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Platinum Grey Metallic
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 152,000 KM

Vehicle Description

SUNROOF-HEATED SEATS-NEW TIMING BELT-NO RUST!

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
rear window defogger
Cargo Area Cover
Keyless Entry
Daytime Running Lights
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Fog Lamps
Steel Wheels
Interval wipers
Front air dam
Telescopic steering column
Front side airbag
Pulse Wiper
Second Row Folding Seat
Trunk Anti Trap Device
Heated Exterior Mirror
Vehicle Anti-Theft

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Patterson Auto Sales

Patterson Auto Sales

13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0

613-473-4000

