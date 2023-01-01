$13,500+ tax & licensing
2004 GMC Sierra 2500
SLT 4X4
Location
Patterson Auto Sales
13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0
$13,500
- Listing ID: 10143012
- Stock #: 4Z122305
- VIN: 1GTGK29U04Z122305
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver Birch Metallic/Carbon Metallic
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 151,000 KM
Vehicle Description
LOW MILEAGE - SUPER CLEAN 3/4 TON 6.0L - LIFTED
Are you looking for the perfect pre-owned truck? Look no further than the 2004 GMC Sierra 2500 SLT 4X4. This powerful truck features a 6.0L V8 OHV 16V engine that will get you to your destination with ease. Enjoy the luxury of leather seating on your journeys, and the peace of mind of knowing that you are getting a great deal from Patterson Auto Sales. Don't miss out on this incredible offer - visit Patterson Auto Sales today!Prices are plus HST and licencing fees. Please Note: This is a Used Vehicle. The equipment listed above is the configuration of the vehicle as originally sold. Items such as Satellite Radio, OnStar and other service subscriptions, original tires, and removable accessories (such as cargo nets) may or may not be included with the vehicle. Mileage was accurate at the time of listing. Check with Patterson Auto Sales (Madoc) to confirm details or for more information.
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
