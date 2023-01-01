Menu
2004 GMC Sierra 2500

151,000 KM

$13,500

+ tax & licensing
$13,500

+ taxes & licensing

Patterson Auto Sales

613-473-4000

2004 GMC Sierra 2500

2004 GMC Sierra 2500

SLT 4X4

2004 GMC Sierra 2500

SLT 4X4

Location

Patterson Auto Sales

13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0

613-473-4000

$13,500

+ taxes & licensing

151,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10143012
  • Stock #: 4Z122305
  • VIN: 1GTGK29U04Z122305

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver Birch Metallic/Carbon Metallic
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 151,000 KM

Vehicle Description

LOW MILEAGE - SUPER CLEAN 3/4 TON 6.0L - LIFTED

Are you looking for the perfect pre-owned truck? Look no further than the 2004 GMC Sierra 2500 SLT 4X4. This powerful truck features a 6.0L V8 OHV 16V engine that will get you to your destination with ease. Enjoy the luxury of leather seating on your journeys, and the peace of mind of knowing that you are getting a great deal from Patterson Auto Sales.

Prices are plus HST and licencing fees. Please Note: This is a Used Vehicle. The equipment listed above is the configuration of the vehicle as originally sold. Items such as Satellite Radio, OnStar and other service subscriptions, original tires, and removable accessories (such as cargo nets) may or may not be included with the vehicle. Mileage was accurate at the time of listing.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

• Tinted Windows  • Power Steering  • Power Brakes  • Power Windows  • Power Seat  • Power Mirrors  • Power Locks &nb...

