Menu
Account
Sign In

2004 Honda CR-V

EX-L

Watch This Vehicle

2004 Honda CR-V

EX-L

Location

Patterson Auto Sales

13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0

613-473-4000

  1. 4766730
  2. 4766730
Contact Seller

$6,500

+ taxes & licensing

  • 173,000KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4766730
  • Stock #: 4C811646
  • VIN: JHLRD78954C811646
Exterior Colour
Silver
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Very clean, rare find in this shape a must see, fully loaded, leather, sunroof, trailer hitch. Safetied with a 150 point inspection, we finance we have over 80 vehicles in stock under 10k, up to 3 year warranty available, we finance fill out an application online @ we are open Mon-Fri 8 till 5 and Sat 8.30 till 1 (we are closed on long weekends)

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • ABS
  • Front Side Air Bag
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • CUP HOLDERS
  • VANITY MIRRORS
  • Tow Hitch
  • Floor mats
  • Rear defogger
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • CD Changer
Exterior
  • cassette player
  • Aluminum Wheels
Powertrain
  • Four Wheel Drive
  • 4 Cylinder Engine
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
  • Rear Window Defroster
Comfort
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
Trim
  • Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • Lockable glove box

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Patterson Auto Sales

2006 Volkswagen Jett...
 99,000 KM
$4,995 + tax & lic
2011 Chevrolet Silve...
 116,000 KM
$15,995 + tax & lic
2012 Chevrolet Cruze...
 134,000 KM
$6,500 + tax & lic
Patterson Auto Sales

Patterson Auto Sales

13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

613-473-XXXX

(click to show)

613-473-4000

Send A Message