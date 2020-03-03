2004 Honda CR-V

Safety Driver Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag

Heated Mirrors

4-Wheel Disc Brakes

ABS

Front Side Air Bag Power Options Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Door Locks

Power Mirror(s) Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Intermittent Wipers

CUP HOLDERS

VANITY MIRRORS

Tow Hitch

Floor mats

Rear defogger Seating Bucket Seats

Leather Seats

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Heated Front Seat(s) Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer

CD Player

AM/FM Stereo

CD Changer Exterior cassette player

Aluminum Wheels Powertrain Four Wheel Drive

4 Cylinder Engine Windows Privacy Glass

Rear Window Defroster Comfort A/C

Adjustable Steering Wheel Trim Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel Additional Features Lockable glove box

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.