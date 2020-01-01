Menu
Account
Sign In

2004 Jeep Liberty

Renegade

Watch This Vehicle

2004 Jeep Liberty

Renegade

Location

Patterson Auto Sales

13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0

613-473-4000

  1. 4409040
  2. 4409040
  3. 4409040
  4. 4409040
  5. 4409040
  6. 4409040
  7. 4409040
  8. 4409040
  9. 4409040
  10. 4409040
  11. 4409040
  12. 4409040
  13. 4409040
  14. 4409040
  15. 4409040
Contact Seller

$5,500

+ taxes & licensing

  • 116,000KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4409040
  • Stock #: 4W219776
  • VIN: 1J4GL38K04W219776
Exterior Colour
Silver
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Renegade, leather, roof lights, sunroof, low km's, well kept, Safetied with a 150 point inspection; we finance we have over 80 vehicles in stock under 10k; up to 3 year warranty available; we finance fill out an application online @ we are open Mon-Fri 8 till 5 and Sat 8.30 till 1
************************CALL US FOR A 30 SECOND APPROVAL!**************************
Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Fog Lamps
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • VANITY MIRRORS
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Floor mats
  • Rear defogger
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
Exterior
  • Rear Window Wiper
  • Aluminum Wheels
Powertrain
  • Four Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • V6 Cylinder Engine
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
  • Rear Window Defroster
Comfort
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
Trim
  • Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Patterson Auto Sales

2009 Chevrolet Cobal...
 127,000 KM
$4,500 + tax & lic
2007 Volkswagen City...
 164,000 KM
$4,500 + tax & lic
2010 Dodge Grand Car...
 133,000 KM
$6,995 + tax & lic
Patterson Auto Sales

Patterson Auto Sales

13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

613-473-XXXX

(click to show)

613-473-4000

Send A Message