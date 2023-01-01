Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2005 Honda Civic

103,000 KM

Details Description Features

$5,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$5,995

+ taxes & licensing

Patterson Auto Sales

613-473-4000

Contact Seller
2005 Honda Civic

2005 Honda Civic

DX

Watch This Vehicle

2005 Honda Civic

DX

Location

Patterson Auto Sales

13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0

613-473-4000

  1. 9462922
  2. 9462922
  3. 9462922
  4. 9462922
  5. 9462922
  6. 9462922
  7. 9462922
  8. 9462922
  9. 9462922
  10. 9462922
  11. 9462922
  12. 9462922
  13. 9462922
  14. 9462922
  15. 9462922
  16. 9462922
  17. 9462922
  18. 9462922
  19. 9462922
  20. 9462922
  21. 9462922
  22. 9462922
Contact Seller

$5,995

+ taxes & licensing

103,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9462922
  • Stock #: 5H018616
  • VIN: 2HGES16135H018616

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour UNKNOWN
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 103,000 KM

Vehicle Description

LOW MILEAGE - BASIC OPTIONS - NEW TIMING BELT!!!

Prices are plus HST and licencing fees. Please Note: This is a Used Vehicle. The equipment listed above is the configuration of the vehicle as originally sold. Items such as Satellite Radio, OnStar and other service subscriptions, original tires, and removable accessories (such as cargo nets) may or may not be included with the vehicle. Mileage was accurate at the time of listing. Check with Patterson Auto Sales (Madoc) to confirm details or for more information.

Vehicle Features

• Air Conditioning  • Tilt Steering  • Pulse Wiper  • Rear Window Defogger  • Second Row Folding Seat  • Tilt Steering Column  &bull...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Patterson Auto Sales

2005 Honda Civic DX
 103,000 KM
$5,995 + tax & lic
2011 Volkswagen Tigu...
 155,000 KM
$10,995 + tax & lic
2016 Mazda MAZDA3 I ...
 158,000 KM
$12,995 + tax & lic

Email Patterson Auto Sales

Patterson Auto Sales

Patterson Auto Sales

13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0

Call Dealer

613-473-XXXX

(click to show)

613-473-4000

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory