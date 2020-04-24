Menu
2005 Toyota Echo

LE

2005 Toyota Echo

LE

Patterson Auto Sales

13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0

613-473-4000

$4,500

+ taxes & licensing

  • 169,000KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4934253
  • Stock #: 50069883
  • VIN: JTDKT123350069883
Blue
Sedan
Gasoline
Front Wheel Drive
Automatic
4-cylinder
4-door

very clean, no rust, cheap automatic, Safetied with a 150 point inspection, we finance we have over 80 vehicles in stock under 10k, up to 3 year warranty available, we finance fill out an application online @ we are open Mon-Fri 8 till 5 and Sat 8.30 till 1 (we are closed on long weekends)

  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • ABS
  • Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Tachometer
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Rear Window Wiper
  • cassette player
  • Front Wheel Drive
  • 4 Cylinder Engine
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • CUP HOLDERS
  • VANITY MIRRORS
  • Floor mats
  • Rear defogger
  • Privacy Glass
  • Rear Window Defroster
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

