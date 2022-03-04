$7,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$7,995
+ taxes & licensing
Patterson Auto Sales
613-473-4000
2006 Pontiac G6
2006 Pontiac G6
SE 2.4L
Location
Patterson Auto Sales
13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0
613-473-4000
$7,995
+ taxes & licensing
98,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8574980
- Stock #: 64270798
- VIN: 1G2ZF55B064270798
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Crimson Red
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 98,000 KM
Vehicle Description
LOW MILEAGE - NO RUST - SUPER CLEAN G6 W/ALLOYS
Vehicle Features
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
rear window defogger
Keyless Entry
Cup Holder
Power Steering
Daytime Running Lights
Power Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Interval wipers
Telescopic steering column
Pulse Wiper
Second Row Folding Seat
Trunk Anti Trap Device
Vehicle Anti-Theft
AM-FM-CD Player
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Patterson Auto Sales
Patterson Auto Sales
13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0