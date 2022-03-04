Menu
2006 Pontiac G6

98,000 KM

Details Description Features

$7,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

Patterson Auto Sales

613-473-4000

Contact Seller
2006 Pontiac G6

2006 Pontiac G6

SE 2.4L

Watch This Vehicle

2006 Pontiac G6

SE 2.4L

Location

Patterson Auto Sales

13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0

613-473-4000

Contact Seller

$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

98,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8574980
  • Stock #: 64270798
  • VIN: 1G2ZF55B064270798

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Crimson Red
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 98,000 KM

Vehicle Description

LOW MILEAGE - NO RUST - SUPER CLEAN G6 W/ALLOYS

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
rear window defogger
Keyless Entry
Cup Holder
Power Steering
Daytime Running Lights
Power Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Interval wipers
Telescopic steering column
Pulse Wiper
Second Row Folding Seat
Trunk Anti Trap Device
Vehicle Anti-Theft
AM-FM-CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

