2007 Toyota Camry

34,000 KM

$12,500

+ tax & licensing
$12,500

+ taxes & licensing

Patterson Auto Sales

613-473-4000

2007 Toyota Camry

2007 Toyota Camry

LE

2007 Toyota Camry

LE

Location

Patterson Auto Sales

13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0

613-473-4000

$12,500

+ taxes & licensing

34,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8938966
  • Stock #: 7U004813
  • VIN: 4T1BE46K37U004813

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Sky Blue
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 34,000 KM

Vehicle Description

34k ORIGINAL KM'S NO RUST RARE FIND 4CYL AUTO 

Prices are plus HST and licencing fees. Please Note: This is a Used Vehicle. The equipment listed above is the configuration of the vehicle as originally sold. Items such as Satellite Radio, OnStar and other service subscriptions, original tires, and removable accessories (such as cargo nets) may or may not be included with the vehicle. Mileage was accurate at the time of listing.

Vehicle Features

• Power Brakes  • Power Windows  • Power Mirrors  • Power Locks  • Keyless Entry  • Air Conditioning  • Tilt Steering ...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Patterson Auto Sales

Patterson Auto Sales

Patterson Auto Sales

13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0

