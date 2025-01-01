Menu
<p>LOW KM - A/C - GOOD ON GAS Discover the perfect blend of reliability and efficiency with our pre-owned 2007 Toyota Corolla CE, now available at Patterson Auto Sales. This classic sedan is powered by a robust 1.8L L4 DOHC 16V engine, ensuring a smooth and dependable ride every time you hit the road. Known for its outstanding fuel economy and legendary durability, the Corolla CE is the ideal choice for those seeking a trusted companion for daily commutes or weekend adventures. With its comfortable interior and sleek exterior design, this Corolla offers both style and substance. Dont miss your chance to own a vehicle that stands the test of time. Visit us today and drive home in a car that promises to deliver miles of smiles!</p>

Location

Patterson Auto Sales

13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0

613-473-4000

Used
90,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2T1BR32E47C718336

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour IMPULSE RED
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 90,000 KM

Vehicle Description

LOW KM - A/C - GOOD ON GAS Discover the perfect blend of reliability and efficiency with our pre-owned 2007 Toyota Corolla CE, now available at Patterson Auto Sales. This classic sedan is powered by a robust 1.8L L4 DOHC 16V engine, ensuring a smooth and dependable ride every time you hit the road. Known for its outstanding fuel economy and legendary durability, the Corolla CE is the ideal choice for those seeking a trusted companion for daily commutes or weekend adventures. With its comfortable interior and sleek exterior design, this Corolla offers both style and substance. Dont miss your chance to own a vehicle that stands the test of time. Visit us today and drive home in a car that promises to deliver miles of smiles!

Vehicle Features

Interior

Tachometer

Additional Features

air_conditioning
power_steering
daytime_running_lights
keyless_entry
Power_Brakes
Power_Mirrors
Power_Locks
Tilt_Steering
Driver_Airbag
Passenger_Airbag
Child_Safety_Door_Locks
Vehicle_Anti_Theft
Pulse_Wiper
Rear_Window_Defogger
Tilt_Steering_Column
Steel_Wheels
Interval_Wipers
Second_Row_Folding_Seat
Front_Air_Dam
Trunk_Anti_Trap_Device
AM_FM_CD_Player
Instrmt_Cluster_wTach
Map_Lights
Air_w_Climate_Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

