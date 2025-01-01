$9,995+ taxes & licensing
2007 Toyota Corolla
CE
2007 Toyota Corolla
CE
Location
Patterson Auto Sales
13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0
613-473-4000
$9,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour IMPULSE RED
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 90,000 KM
Vehicle Description
LOW KM - A/C - GOOD ON GAS Discover the perfect blend of reliability and efficiency with our pre-owned 2007 Toyota Corolla CE, now available at Patterson Auto Sales. This classic sedan is powered by a robust 1.8L L4 DOHC 16V engine, ensuring a smooth and dependable ride every time you hit the road. Known for its outstanding fuel economy and legendary durability, the Corolla CE is the ideal choice for those seeking a trusted companion for daily commutes or weekend adventures. With its comfortable interior and sleek exterior design, this Corolla offers both style and substance. Dont miss your chance to own a vehicle that stands the test of time. Visit us today and drive home in a car that promises to deliver miles of smiles!
Vehicle Features
Interior
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Patterson Auto Sales
Email Patterson Auto Sales
Patterson Auto Sales
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-473-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
613-473-4000