2008 Chevrolet Colorado

Safety Driver Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag

ABS

Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes Power Options Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Door Locks

Power Mirror(s) Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Intermittent Wipers

Automatic Headlights

VANITY MIRRORS

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Floor mats Media / Nav / Comm CD Player

AM/FM Stereo Powertrain Four Wheel Drive

Engine Immobilizer

5 Cylinder Engine Windows Privacy Glass Exterior TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Comfort A/C

Adjustable Steering Wheel Trim Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel Seating Driver Adjustable Lumbar Additional Features Alarm System/Anti-Theft System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.