Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2008 Ford Focus

85,000 KM

Details Description Features

$7,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

Patterson Auto Sales

613-473-4000

Contact Seller
2008 Ford Focus

2008 Ford Focus

SE FWD

Watch This Vehicle

2008 Ford Focus

SE FWD

Location

Patterson Auto Sales

13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0

613-473-4000

  1. 10129671
  2. 10129671
  3. 10129671
  4. 10129671
  5. 10129671
  6. 10129671
  7. 10129671
  8. 10129671
  9. 10129671
  10. 10129671
  11. 10129671
  12. 10129671
  13. 10129671
  14. 10129671
  15. 10129671
  16. 10129671
  17. 10129671
  18. 10129671
  19. 10129671
  20. 10129671
  21. 10129671
  22. 10129671
  23. 10129671
  24. 10129671
Contact Seller

$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
85,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10129671
  • Stock #: 8W297277
  • VIN: 1FAHP34N68W297277

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver Frost Metallic
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 85,000 KM

Vehicle Description

LOW MILEAGE - GOOD ON GAS - RUSTPROOFED

Are you looking for an affordable and reliable pre-owned vehicle? Look no further than the 2008 Ford Focus SE from Patterson Auto Sales! This car packs a punch with its 2.0L L4 DOHC 16V engine, ensuring you get the most out of your driving experience. Enjoy all the perks of a pre-owned vehicle without sacrificing performance or style. Don't miss out on this great deal - come to Patterson Auto Sales and take a test drive today!

Prices are plus HST and licencing fees. Please Note: This is a Used Vehicle. The equipment listed above is the configuration of the vehicle as originally sold. Items such as Satellite Radio, OnStar and other service subscriptions, original tires, and removable accessories (such as cargo nets) may or may not be included with the vehicle. Mileage was accurate at the time of listing. Check with Patterson Auto Sales (Madoc) to confirm details or for more information.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

• Power Steering  • Power Brakes  • Power Windows  • Power Mirrors  • Power Locks  • Keyless Entry  • Air Conditioning&nbs...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Patterson Auto Sales

2014 Volkswagen Beet...
 192,000 KM
$12,995 + tax & lic
2008 Ford Focus SE FWD
 85,000 KM
$7,995 + tax & lic
2017 Ford Escape SE ...
 157,000 KM
$16,995 + tax & lic

Email Patterson Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Patterson Auto Sales

Patterson Auto Sales

13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0

Call Dealer

613-473-XXXX

(click to show)

613-473-4000

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory