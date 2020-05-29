Menu
$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

Patterson Auto Sales

613-473-4000

2008 GMC Sierra 1500

2008 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE

2008 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE

Location

Patterson Auto Sales

13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0

613-473-4000

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 168,000KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5088215
  • Stock #: 8E178683
  • VIN: 1GTEK19J98E178683
Exterior Colour
Black
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
2-door

very clean for the year, a must see, 5.3L v8, 4x4, dual power seats, power windows, locks, cruise, , Safetied with a 150 point inspection, we finance we have over 80 vehicles in stock under 10k, up to 3 year warranty available, we finance fill out an application online @ we are open Mon-Fri 8 till 5 and Sat 8.30 till 1 (we are closed on long weekends)

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Heated Mirrors
  • ABS
  • Fog Lamps
  • Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Automatic Headlights
  • VANITY MIRRORS
  • Remote Engine Start
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • MP3 Player
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Powertrain
  • Four Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • 8 Cylinder Engine
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Exterior
  • TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Comfort
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
Seating
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Trim
  • Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Alarm System/Anti-Theft System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

