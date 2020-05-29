Menu
$5,995

+ taxes & licensing

Patterson Auto Sales

613-473-4000

2008 Honda Civic

2008 Honda Civic

LX

2008 Honda Civic

LX

Location

Patterson Auto Sales

13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0

613-473-4000

$5,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 126,000KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5148968
  • Stock #: 8H105302
  • VIN: 2HGFA16518H105302
Exterior Colour
Brown
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Very clean civic, auto, sunroof, wont last long! Safetied with a 150 point inspection, we finance we have over 80 vehicles in stock under 10k, up to 3 year warranty available, we finance fill out an application online @ we are open Mon-Fri 8 till 5 and Sat 8.30 till 1 please call before you come to confirm availability (we are closed on long weekends)

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Side Curtain Airbags
  • ABS
  • Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front side-impact airbags
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Floor mats
  • Rear defogger
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • 4 Cylinder Engine
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • MP3 Player
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
  • Aluminum Wheels
Comfort
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
Windows
  • Rear Window Defroster
Additional Features
  • LATCH SYSTEM
  • outside temp display

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Patterson Auto Sales

Patterson Auto Sales

13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0

613-473-XXXX

613-473-4000

