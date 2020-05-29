2008 Honda Civic

Safety Driver Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag

Heated Mirrors

Side Curtain Airbags

ABS

Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Rear Head Air Bag

Front side-impact airbags

Front Side Air Bag

Front Head Air Bag Power Options Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Door Locks

Power Mirror(s) Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Intermittent Wipers

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Remote Trunk Release

Floor mats

Rear defogger Seating Bucket Seats

Cloth Seats

Pass-Through Rear Seat Powertrain Front Wheel Drive

Engine Immobilizer

4 Cylinder Engine Media / Nav / Comm CD Player

AM/FM Stereo

MP3 Player

Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Aluminum Wheels Comfort A/C

Adjustable Steering Wheel Windows Rear Window Defroster Additional Features LATCH SYSTEM

outside temp display

