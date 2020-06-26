Menu
$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

Patterson Auto Sales

613-473-4000

2008 Honda CR-V

2008 Honda CR-V

EX

2008 Honda CR-V

EX

Location

Patterson Auto Sales

13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0

613-473-4000

$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 203,000KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5257079
  • Stock #: 8L820436
  • VIN: 5J6RE48598L820436
Exterior Colour
Brown
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

all wheel drive, 4 cyl, well kept, Safetied with a 150 point inspection, we finance we have over 80 vehicles in stock under 10k, up to 3 year warranty available, we finance fill out an application online @ we are open Mon-Fri 8 till 5 and Sat 8.30 till 1 please call before you come to confirm availability (we are closed on long weekends)

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Side Curtain Airbags
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Rear defogger
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
Exterior
  • Rear Window Wiper
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • MP3 Player
  • CD Changer
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Windows
  • Sunroof
  • Privacy Glass
  • Rear Window Defroster
Powertrain
  • Four Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • 4 Cylinder Engine
Comfort
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • Alarm System/Anti-Theft System

