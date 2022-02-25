$6,995+ tax & licensing
$6,995
+ taxes & licensing
Patterson Auto Sales
613-473-4000
2008 Hyundai Accent
2008 Hyundai Accent
SE
Location
Patterson Auto Sales
13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0
613-473-4000
$6,995
+ taxes & licensing
63,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8336040
- Stock #: 8U068252
- VIN: KMHCN35C98U068252
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Dark Sapphire Blue
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 3-door
- Mileage 63,000 KM
Vehicle Description
LOW MILEAGE - GREAT ON FUEL - BASIC OPTIONS
Vehicle Features
Keyless Entry
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Wiper
Fog Lamps
Interval wipers
Front air dam
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
rear window defogger
Leather Steering Wheel
Cargo Area Cover
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Front side airbag
Pulse Wiper
Second Row Folding Seat
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Tire Inflation-Pressure Monitor
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Patterson Auto Sales
13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0