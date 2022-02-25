Menu
2008 Hyundai Accent

63,000 KM

Details Description Features

$6,995

+ tax & licensing
$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

Patterson Auto Sales

613-473-4000

2008 Hyundai Accent

2008 Hyundai Accent

SE

2008 Hyundai Accent

SE

Location

Patterson Auto Sales

13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0

613-473-4000

$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

63,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8336040
  Stock #: 8U068252
  VIN: KMHCN35C98U068252

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Sapphire Blue
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 3-door
  • Mileage 63,000 KM

Vehicle Description

LOW MILEAGE - GREAT ON FUEL - BASIC OPTIONS

Vehicle Features

Keyless Entry
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Wiper
Fog Lamps
Interval wipers
Front air dam
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
rear window defogger
Leather Steering Wheel
Cargo Area Cover
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Front side airbag
Pulse Wiper
Second Row Folding Seat
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Tire Inflation-Pressure Monitor

