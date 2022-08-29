$15,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$15,995
+ taxes & licensing
Patterson Auto Sales
613-473-4000
2008 Lincoln Navigator
2008 Lincoln Navigator
Ultimate 4X4
Location
Patterson Auto Sales
13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0
613-473-4000
$15,995
+ taxes & licensing
105,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9115516
- Stock #: 8LJ14007
- VIN: 5LMFU28558LJ14007
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White Chocolate Tricoat
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 105,000 KM
Vehicle Description
LEATHER - HEATED AND COOLED SEATS - 4X4 - DVDPrices are plus HST and licencing fees. Please Note: This is a Used Vehicle. The equipment listed above is the configuration of the vehicle as originally sold. Items such as Satellite Radio, OnStar and other service subscriptions, original tires, and removable accessories (such as cargo nets) may or may not be included with the vehicle. Mileage was accurate at the time of listing. Check with Patterson Auto Sales (Madoc) to confirm details or for more information.
Vehicle Features
• Power Steering • Power Brakes • Power Windows • Power Seat • Power Mirrors • Power Locks • Power Sunroof &nbs...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Patterson Auto Sales
Patterson Auto Sales
13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0