2008 Lincoln Navigator

$15,995 + taxes & licensing 1 0 5 , 0 0 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9115516

9115516 Stock #: 8LJ14007

8LJ14007 VIN: 5LMFU28558LJ14007

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White Chocolate Tricoat

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Mileage 105,000 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features • Power Steering • Power Brakes • Power Windows • Power Seat • Power Mirrors • Power Locks • Power Sunroof &nbs...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.