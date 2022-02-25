$10,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$10,995
+ taxes & licensing
Patterson Auto Sales
613-473-4000
2008 Mazda Truck
2008 Mazda Truck
B4000 Cab Plus
Location
Patterson Auto Sales
13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0
613-473-4000
$10,995
+ taxes & licensing
119,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8443806
- Stock #: 8PM05278
- VIN: 4F4ZR47E88PM05278
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Classic White
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 119,000 KM
Vehicle Description
5 SPEED - 4X4 - LOW MILEAGE - REAR POCKET SEATS
Vehicle Features
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Box liner
Steel Wheels
Interval wipers
SPLASH GUARDS
Front air dam
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Split Bench Seats
Pulse Wiper
AUX Output
Cargo Area TieDown
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Tire Inflation-Pressure Monitor
AM-FM-CD Player
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Patterson Auto Sales
Patterson Auto Sales
13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0