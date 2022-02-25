Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2008 Mazda Truck

119,000 KM

Details Description Features

$10,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

Patterson Auto Sales

613-473-4000

Contact Seller
2008 Mazda Truck

2008 Mazda Truck

B4000 Cab Plus

Watch This Vehicle

2008 Mazda Truck

B4000 Cab Plus

Location

Patterson Auto Sales

13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0

613-473-4000

  1. 8443806
  2. 8443806
  3. 8443806
  4. 8443806
  5. 8443806
  6. 8443806
  7. 8443806
  8. 8443806
  9. 8443806
  10. 8443806
  11. 8443806
  12. 8443806
  13. 8443806
  14. 8443806
  15. 8443806
  16. 8443806
  17. 8443806
  18. 8443806
  19. 8443806
  20. 8443806
  21. 8443806
  22. 8443806
Contact Seller

$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

119,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8443806
  • Stock #: 8PM05278
  • VIN: 4F4ZR47E88PM05278

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Classic White
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 119,000 KM

Vehicle Description

5 SPEED - 4X4 - LOW MILEAGE - REAR POCKET SEATS

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Box liner
Steel Wheels
Interval wipers
SPLASH GUARDS
Front air dam
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Split Bench Seats
Pulse Wiper
AUX Output
Cargo Area TieDown
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Tire Inflation-Pressure Monitor
AM-FM-CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Patterson Auto Sales

2016 Honda Civic Tou...
 142,244 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2013 GMC Sierra 1500...
 383,000 KM
$10,995 + tax & lic
2013 Kia Forte EX
 149,000 KM
$8,995 + tax & lic

Email Patterson Auto Sales

Patterson Auto Sales

Patterson Auto Sales

13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0

Call Dealer

613-473-XXXX

(click to show)

613-473-4000

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory