2008 Volkswagen City Golf

Safety Driver Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag

4-Wheel Disc Brakes

ABS

Front Side Air Bag Power Options Power Steering Seating Bucket Seats

Cloth Seats

Pass-Through Rear Seat Exterior Rear Window Wiper Powertrain Front Wheel Drive

Engine Immobilizer

4 Cylinder Engine Media / Nav / Comm CD Player

AM/FM Stereo

MP3 Player

Auxiliary Audio Input Convenience Intermittent Wipers

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Rear defogger Comfort Adjustable Steering Wheel Windows Rear Window Defroster Additional Features Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors

