2008 Volkswagen City Golf

2008 Volkswagen City Golf

Location

Patterson Auto Sales

13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0

613-473-4000

$5,500

+ taxes & licensing

  • 127,000KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4958607
  • Stock #: 84016301
  • VIN: 9BWEL41J784016301
Exterior Colour
Silver
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Very clean little car, alloy rims, city golf automatic, tinted windows, Safetied with a 150 point inspection, we finance we have over 80 vehicles in stock under 10k, up to 3 year warranty available, we finance fill out an application online @ we are open Mon-Fri 8 till 5 and Sat 8.30 till 1 (we are closed on long weekends) ************************CALL US FOR A 30 SECOND APPROVAL!*******************Call to book your test drive today************

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • ABS
  • Front Side Air Bag
Power Options
  • Power Steering
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
Exterior
  • Rear Window Wiper
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • 4 Cylinder Engine
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • MP3 Player
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Convenience
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Rear defogger
Comfort
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
Windows
  • Rear Window Defroster
Additional Features
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

